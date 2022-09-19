A few years ago Tesla famously built a huge battery to help the Victoria (an Australian state) power grid. Power grids usually have main generators, a power plant, that is on all the time producing the same amount of electricity.

It’s costly and time consuming to adjust the amount of power that the plant produces so it often makes more sense to start “smaller” generators when power consumption goes up for a short amount of time. This often happens in the summer when people get home from work and turn their air conditioners on. If these generators don’t get turned on in time it can lead to people losing power and that can cause a cascade of issues that cause a blackout for a huge area for a long time (see Texas last winter). This can also happen if the generators aren’t enough to handle the load and the power plant is already producing as much as it can.

— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

