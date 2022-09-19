A few years ago Tesla famously built a huge battery to help the Victoria (an Australian state) power grid. Power grids usually have main generators, a power plant, that is on all the time producing the same amount of electricity.
It’s costly and time consuming to adjust the amount of power that the plant produces so it often makes more sense to start “smaller” generators when power consumption goes up for a short amount of time. This often happens in the summer when people get home from work and turn their air conditioners on. If these generators don’t get turned on in time it can lead to people losing power and that can cause a cascade of issues that cause a blackout for a huge area for a long time (see Texas last winter). This can also happen if the generators aren’t enough to handle the load and the power plant is already producing as much as it can.
It can take a long time, relatively speaking, to get generators started and producing electricity. But batteries can connect to the grid and start delivering power in a fraction of a second. Since the giant battery built by Tesla was finished and put online the power grid in Victoria has stabilized and interruptions in power for residents in the Australian state are a thing of the past. In addition to helping to stabilize the Victorian grid the batteries also allow for the use of more renewable energy. Excess energy produced by wind and solar farms can be stored in batteries for later use.
Would you be surprised to learn that electric usage in the United States has remained mostly flat for the last 10 years? We are certainly doing more and more every day with electricity, but technological improvements have increased efficiency and allowed us to do more with the same amount of energy. That doesn’t mean we don’t have problems with energy load on our grid though. This summer was the third hottest ever on record and we used our air conditioning almost constantly. California, also known for its power outages, stabilized their grid with similar batteries that would kick on during peak load times.
Recently, the Department of Energy said it was looking into converting coal power plants to nuclear power plants. We have two nuclear plants here in Minnesota, they’ve been running for over half a century and do not appear to be going offline anytime soon. Did you know that coal power produces more radioactive waste than nuclear power? Fly ash, a byproduct of burning coal, flies up into the atmosphere and is distributed into the surrounding environment. Fly ash is 100 times more radioactive than what a nuclear power plant produces if they are creating the same amount of electricity.
There are well over a hundred sites across the country identified by the Department of Energy that would be good to convert from coal to nuclear. These converted nuclear plants would be smaller, modular, and quicker to build than the behemoths we have operating in Minnesota right now. If you combined these smaller nuclear plants with renewable energy like wind and solar and added additional emergency capacity in the form of batteries we could have a stabile power grid that doesn’t pollute our environment.
