In the early days of online chatting people used different characters on the keyboard as a shortcut to convey an emotion. The happy face :) to convey happiness or joy. The frowny face :( to convey anger or sorrow. Sometimes these were dressed up even more with a dash in the middle to make it look more like a face, :-) Some people got more creative over time and started utilizing the huge number of characters in Unicode. At first it was usually just variations on the face, using a vertical bar or slash to express confusion, embarrassment, disappointment, or a number of other emotions depending on the context, :| or :/ But they started to get more complex. I still remember the first time I saw someone bother to type out the characters that looked angry and flipping a table over. (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ This was quickly followed up by someone putting the table back upright. ┬─┬ノ( º _ ºノ) These types of textual conveyances became known as emoticons, as they looked like pictures and were attempting to convey emotion. It wasn’t until messaging apps on phones became very popular that we started to utilize little pictures that resembled these emoticons. The smiley face became a small picture of a cute smiley face. These little pictures became known as emojis. They became so popular that applications started to automatically convert the :) into a cute, round, smiling emoji (in fact I’ve had to reverse that automatic conversion as I write this column). Eventually keyboards on phones and tablets got a dedicated button to switch to emoji selection. Emojis even became a selling point of some phones. Executives went on stage and boasted about all of the new emojis on the keyboard on their new phone. And it’s interesting to see how they’re used. You’ve all seen the high five emoji, but that emoji also looks like it could just be one person with their hands pressed together and they’re praying. I was surprised to learn that the pray emoji was intended to be a high five when it first came out. Interestingly, each company implements their own emojis, which means that a smiley face emoji on a Samsung phone looks different from others. Sometimes emojis get updated too. We got an emoji gun early on; it was just a small picture of a pistol. It was quickly replaced with a squirt gun by most companies. Many emojis received updates to skin tones as well. Now, instead of just having one skin color for a thumbs up (and others that depict the human body) there are many shades that you can choose from. After 10 or so years of emojis we’ve maybe hit peak emoji. Each year we seem to get fewer and fewer new emojis. Emojis are approved by the Emoji Subcommittee, which is part of the Unicode Consortium. Each emoji is represented with a special Unicode number. For example, the smiley face is U+1F60A, so when your phone receives that Unicode number it knows to display the smiley face instead. New emojis have to be approved by the Unicode Consortium so that they can be assigned a Unicode number and interpreted correctly. A few years ago, more than 300 new emojis were approved. Last year 112 new emojis were approved. This year only 31 new emojis were approved. We may have reached peak emoji. We have more than 3,000 emojis now. You can practically tell a whole story just by using them. New emojis will have to be creative. If you have an idea for one you can find the submission form by googling “submit new emoji idea” and following the instructions. Who knows, maybe your idea will be accepted.
