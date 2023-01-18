I’m old enough to remember when we could meet people at the gate at the airport to pick them up or see them off. The most annoying thing about going through airport security was having to take your belt off. And we could bring nail clippers with us on the plane. I also recall hearing about this new airline named Southwest.

Things have changed a lot in the last 30 years. Airport security has become more strict. We can only bring four ounces of any liquid with us on the plane. And Southwest expanded north and east. Companies often name themselves based on where they are located. Just like Northwest (now Delta after merger) originally operated in the north and western parts of the United States, Southwest originally operated mostly in the southern and western parts of the U.S. But like all companies, they tend to expand.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

