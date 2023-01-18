I’m old enough to remember when we could meet people at the gate at the airport to pick them up or see them off. The most annoying thing about going through airport security was having to take your belt off. And we could bring nail clippers with us on the plane. I also recall hearing about this new airline named Southwest.
Things have changed a lot in the last 30 years. Airport security has become more strict. We can only bring four ounces of any liquid with us on the plane. And Southwest expanded north and east. Companies often name themselves based on where they are located. Just like Northwest (now Delta after merger) originally operated in the north and western parts of the United States, Southwest originally operated mostly in the southern and western parts of the U.S. But like all companies, they tend to expand.
One of the first things I learned after getting my degree and moving into the corporate world is that companies don’t like to spend money on things that don’t directly make them money. That includes things like IT, security, software used by internal users, and a host of other items. You could easily make the argument that spending money on those things does improve the health of the company overall and will benefit the company in the long term, and most executives would agree. But when they start looking at corporate expenditures they’ll cut in places that don’t seem to have an immediate impact. Southwest made headlines over the holiday season for exactly that kind of shortsighted mistake.
When their planes are flying, even if they’re an hour or so late, Southwest has no issues with staffing. But Southwest planes tend to fly routes across the country hitting certain cities. For instance, a flight might leave San Francisco in the morning, stop in Denver, fly on to Kansas City, and then on to Baltimore before turning around and hitting those same cities on the way back. If one of those cities has a major disruption in service for Southwest every city after that has the same disruption. Southwest has internal software that keeps track of where their planes, flight crew, luggage, and ground support staff are. But that software was made decades ago for a much smaller airline. And it’s been reported that the software they use hasn’t been updated to handle the much more complex logistics of a continent spanning airline.
I read reports that the biggest issue was that after a major disruption in Denver, Southwest actually had no idea where a lot of their staff were. They stranded tens of thousands of passengers over Christmas because the company didn’t want to spend the money to update their software to handle the needs of a larger airline. If you or someone you know was stranded by Southwest they must compensate you for your extra expenses as well as refund your ticket, and they are required to do this with cash. I’ve read of some people being offered vouchers to use at a later date. And you’re free to take a voucher if you’re fine with them, but they must offer you cash if you insist upon it. Let’s hope that Southwest learns from this and starts spending money to modernize their internal software systems.
—
Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.