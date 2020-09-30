Nvidia is buying ARM, and Oracle is buying TikTok. You might not be familiar with what these companies are, but I guarantee you’ve directly or indirectly used their technologies in the past and probably still are today.
Nvidia is well known for their graphics processing units. GPUs are the part of the computer responsible for displaying information to the screen as well as calculating physics and rendering for video games, among many other things. If you play a video game on a PC, there’s a decent chance that a Nvidia GPU is what powers your experience. They also make ARM chips that power the Nintendo Switch.
ARM creates the general blueprints that all ARM processors use. Companies buy the rights to use these blueprints and then modify them slightly to build its own processors. Samsung makes its own that go in many Samsung phones, Qualcomm makes a lot of them that go in most Android phones, and Apple has its own processors as well. Every iPhone, iPad, Android phone, most tablets, and even a few PCs are powered by ARM processors. Apple recently announced that it’ll be switching to ARM-based chips in its PCs soon. You’re entire mobile experience is powered by ARM, let’s hope that Nvidia is a good steward of the company so that we can continue to get excellent updates for the chips that we rely upon.
Oracle is a company that sells software that other businesses use. Companies require a lot of resources to keep track of who they employ, their pay, their vacation and so on. Oracle makes software for that. It also provides document storage options and a host of other technologies that businesses might require. It also makes the Oracle database, which is widely regarded as one of the best. There’s a very good chance that your data has been stored in an Oracle database at one point in time.
TikTok, admittedly, is maybe something you’ve never used. It’s a social media app created by a Chinese company. Strained relations between India and China recently resulted in India banning hundreds of Chinese made apps, including TikTok, from the Indian market. In the U.S., the current administration has moved to block TikTok as well.
Since China is a communist state, its government could step in at any time and require access to any of the data TikTok has on it’s users. This represents a rather large issue. Who knows what TikTok knows about you or how it could be used against you. To avoid the ban in the U.S., TikTok must sell its entire U.S.-based operations to another company, Oracle is going to be that company. It’s an odd pairing, a business-to-business company buying a social media platform. I’ll be interested to see how it works out in the long run.