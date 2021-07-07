The way we buy products is changing. We’re used to purchasing a product and then owning it. But we’re starting to see that companies don’t want to sell us a product. They want to rent us a product. They want us to pay a smaller (or no) upfront fee and pay a monthly subscription instead. And I’m not looking forward to it.
Online gaming was one of the first to popularize the concept. People would pay $10-$15 per month to be able to log in and play a game online with other people. It didn’t take long for other types of software products to adopt this model.
Instead of buying Photoshop you pay Adobe a monthly fee for Photoshop. Instead of buying Office you pay Microsoft a yearly fee for access to Office 365. How many of you pay Apple 99 cents a month for extra storage instead of buying an iPhone with more storage?
These changes have been controversial. Photoshop used to cost $1,000, but people would only have to pay that once and they would upgrade every five years or so. The new monthly fee can cost over $1,000 over the course of five years depending on how many features you want. On the other hand, not many people have $1,000 to spend on a piece of software they want to learn to use. By lowering the cost to a much smaller monthly fee, more people have immediate access to one of the best photo editing tools in the world.
This software as a service model makes sense a lot of the time. But this model is starting to creep into the physical things that we buy too. iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba vacuums, recently created a plan that allows a consumer to pay a monthly fee instead of an upfront cost to have and use one of its robot vacuums. But if you stop paying the monthly fee the vacuum will stop working. In essence you are renting a robot vacuum. But at least you know this going into the transaction.
Peloton, a popular fitness company, recently changed how its treadmills work. Its fitness equipment is expensive, and on top of that cost it wants you to pay a monthly fee to access extra features and workouts. However, its treadmill had a “free run” setting that allowed users to use the treadmill without the monthly fee. That changed last month. Peloton decided to change the way its treadmills work and now anyone that wants to use one must pay a monthly fee. Peloton changed the implied agreement after the user purchased the item.
I expect Peloton to be sued and lose, but I also expect that renting devices or features will be more and more common going forward. BMW was charging drivers $80 a month for CarPlay in its cars. It stopped after enough people complained. That model will eventually win out. Want extra speed in your Tesla? Pay a monthly fee instead of a one-time fee.
I don’t necessarily mind paying a monthly fee for something that has a monthly cost to the provider. I am happy to pay for cloud storage because it costs money to keep those servers up and running. But I don’t like the idea of my refrigerator shutting down because I couldn’t afford to or forgot to pay some monthly bill.
The best way to tell companies that this is not what we want is with our wallets. Don’t rent something that you could otherwise own. Don’t pay a monthly fee for a feature that should have a one-time cost. Let’s avoid the future in which we don’t own anything