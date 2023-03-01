There are countries where doing your taxes is not a thing. Their version of the Internal Revenue Service either sends their citizens a refund or a bill. It’s that simple, it could be that simple here too. But too many companies have interests in keeping our taxes complicated and our own IRS is chronically underfunded.
There is a faint silver lining to all of this. The various tax companies that help us do our taxes are required by the IRS to provide tax services for free if you make $73,000 or less per year. If you’re just over that number the amount is adjusted income so it is probably worth trying because there’s a good chance you’ll still qualify.
If you go to irs.gov there is a link right on their homepage titled "File Your Taxes for Free" in the upper left. If you follow that link you’ll go to a page with two options. One where they guide you through the process and one where you can do all the work. The guided one is still free, but takes a bit longer. You’ll find links to several tax providers, some of which have different income thresholds and some of which only work for certain states. There are plenty that allow you to file for free in Minnesota though. I suggest using the IRS look-up tool, which will have you answer some questions and then it’ll help you find a free tax provider based on your situation.
This can be a daunting task, especially if you are not comfortable with technology and the internet. The IRS website has done a good job (for a government site) at helping to guide you through all of the steps. And if you need help I’m betting there’s someone that you can reach out to for help with this process. If you know someone who might need help with this, please offer to help them. No one should have to pay to do their taxes if they don’t have to.
I would also like to remind you that this time of year scammers go into overdrive. They’ll call or email and say that we owe taxes and that you or someone you know will go to jail if you don’t pay, and that you can pay with a gift card. These calls and emails are from people across the world who don’t work for the IRS. They’re trying to scam you and your loved ones out of money.
You won’t go to jail because someone on the phone said you would, and the IRS does not take gift cards. If you end up owing so much money that the IRS takes notice, you’ll get letters via the postal service and an in-person visit if it gets bad enough.
The IRS doesn’t want to send anyone to jail, a person in jail cannot pay what they owe. So if you or someone you know is getting calls like this please ignore them. If you think someone you know will be targeted remind them of these facts and ask them to check with you before they do anything.
