There are countries where doing your taxes is not a thing. Their version of the Internal Revenue Service either sends their citizens a refund or a bill. It’s that simple, it could be that simple here too. But too many companies have interests in keeping our taxes complicated and our own IRS is chronically underfunded.

There is a faint silver lining to all of this. The various tax companies that help us do our taxes are required by the IRS to provide tax services for free if you make $73,000 or less per year. If you’re just over that number the amount is adjusted income so it is probably worth trying because there’s a good chance you’ll still qualify.

— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this space. Send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

