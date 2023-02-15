Spy balloon

A suspected Chinese spy balloon touched off broad discussion and all kinds of theories about what it was doing.

It’s well known that during World War II the Japanese put bombs on huge balloons and let them loose. The prevailing winds in the northern hemisphere blow from west to east. So if you put something high enough up for long enough it’ll travel in that general direction.

The Japanese had intended for their bombs to hit the continental U.S. They had no way to track their bomb balloons so they had to design the balloon such that it would last a certain amount of time and then fall, hoping that the amount of time they guessed was correct. We know they did this because we found some of these balloons and their bombs on the West Coast. Luckily only a few ever made it to the United States and the bombs never went off.

