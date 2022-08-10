Would it surprise you to learn that video games make more money every year than TV, movies and sports combined? Did you know that the franchise that has made the most money isn’t Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe or anything at Disney? It’s Pokémon, and it’s by a very large margin. Video games can be a great medium for telling a story or teaching kids how to do things. They can also be a mindless distraction to help you unplug after a stressful day at work.
I’ve played video games for most of my life, I’ve played them on consoles going back to the first Atari system. I’ve played them on gaming PCs that I built (it’s a lot easier than you think to build a PC) for over 20 years. Each gaming device is great in its own way, but if I had to pick one right now to buy it would be the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a fantastic console that has its own screen and comes with a dock. It lets you dock the switch and play games on your TV, but you can also undock the switch and take it anywhere with you and play games that way as well. It’s truly a mobile gaming platform.
There is another device that a lot of people play games on that we should talk about. Your phone. When you hear the term “mobile gaming” people are referring to games that you can play on your phone or a tablet. In fact, these devices have so much power that it makes sense to use them for gaming. The reason there is a stigma around mobile gaming is the way a lot of the games are set up.
When I got my first phone I bought Sim City for $9.99 thinking it would be a great distraction for me when I needed it. And it was great for a while. But eventually the Sim City I grew up playing and loved was removed from the app store and replaced with a cheap clone that asked me to purchase different “construction” materials for a dollar at a time. You could play this new version for free if you wanted, you just had to wait a really long time to acquire the materials you needed to build your city. If you didn’t want to wait that long you could just buy them. You’d end up spending a lot more than $9.99 on the game if you wanted to play it for more than 10 minutes a day.
But it got worse. Loot boxes started popping up in non-mobile games. Yes, this type of predatory behavior is everywhere in games, but it’s most prominent in mobile games. A loot box is something you buy and get a small chance to get something good. This type of purchase is absolutely gambling and you should be aware of that fact if you’re letting your children play mobile games. Not every mobile game does this, the ones included in a game pass don’t for the most part. But you should check to ensure your children aren’t forming a gambling habit.
The way it works is the game would have a currency that you can buy for real money. That currency would be given for free every month, but not much of it. And then you’d spend that currency to get a character you wanted. You didn’t get to buy the character you wanted, you had to gamble on getting them, like a slot machine.
Each time that currency was spent you’d get a small dopamine hit. And if you did get the thing you wanted you’d get a huge dopamine hit. Mobile games have figured out how to get people with addictive personalities to spend a lot of money for little reward. If you find that you or someone you know has fallen into this trap, try instead playing a fully fledged game (perhaps on a switch that you can take anywhere). They might cost money up front but most of them don’t ask you to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars for a shallow story with uninteresting game play.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer and former Hutchinson resident. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.