Would it surprise you to learn that video games make more money every year than TV, movies and sports combined? Did you know that the franchise that has made the most money isn’t Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe or anything at Disney? It’s Pokémon, and it’s by a very large margin. Video games can be a great medium for telling a story or teaching kids how to do things. They can also be a mindless distraction to help you unplug after a stressful day at work.

I’ve played video games for most of my life, I’ve played them on consoles going back to the first Atari system. I’ve played them on gaming PCs that I built (it’s a lot easier than you think to build a PC) for over 20 years. Each gaming device is great in its own way, but if I had to pick one right now to buy it would be the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a fantastic console that has its own screen and comes with a dock. It lets you dock the switch and play games on your TV, but you can also undock the switch and take it anywhere with you and play games that way as well. It’s truly a mobile gaming platform.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer and former Hutchinson resident. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags