Raise your hand if you think Elon Musk is a genius. And how many of you think he’s an idiot that just exploits people smarter than him?

Whatever you think of him, he’s definitely a divisive person. When I think about him, my feelings are somewhere in the middle. I think of him as a great idea person, one who can inspire others to work really hard toward a goal and then achieve it. And his two major companies have inarguably been a boon to the human race.

