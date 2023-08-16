Raise your hand if you think Elon Musk is a genius. And how many of you think he’s an idiot that just exploits people smarter than him?
Whatever you think of him, he’s definitely a divisive person. When I think about him, my feelings are somewhere in the middle. I think of him as a great idea person, one who can inspire others to work really hard toward a goal and then achieve it. And his two major companies have inarguably been a boon to the human race.
Tesla has made electric cars cool to own, and because of that consumer demand, it forced other automakers to start producing electric cars far sooner than they otherwise would have. As a result we’re going to have cleaner air, better battery technology, and a host of other advances in the near future. The human race, the environment, and the planet are far better off for it.
His other company, SpaceX, is racing towards a colony on Mars at an amazing rate. SpaceX has already made it far cheaper to put payloads in orbit around Earth thanks to its reusable rockets. And its next rocket, Starship, is about to undergo its second launch with the booster attached.
Starship is going to be fully reusable, as will be the booster. And with the amount of payload capacity Starship has, it’ll become even cheaper to put things into orbit. Starship is also going to get us back to the moon and eventually to Mars for a far cheaper price than any other company. Having humans live on two planets and the moon is going to be exciting times.
Though he doesn’t have much to do with the company on a daily basis Elon was also one of the early bankrollers of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT that has shown some incredible advances in AI technology (it’s also shown us that AI still has a long way to go, but it’s miles ahead of what we normally get with Siri or the Google Assistant – you can try it at bing.com if you want to see how advanced it is).
So it’s interesting how differently things are going with Twitter, a company that he purchased last year. He’s made several changes to Twitter since he bought it that have upset many users, driven away advertisers, and now he’s rebranding Twitter to X.
The changes to Twitter/X have baffled a lot of people. Even the rebrand is odd, especially when other major tech companies have trademarks on X and will likely cause the company to spend a lot of money on legal fees.
My personal take on Twitter/X is that Elon offered to buy the company on a whim — he tried for a long time to back out of the deal but the contract he signed was iron clad and he was forced to buy it. And since there was no “idea,” no driving goal behind Twitter/X like there is for Tesla and SpaceX, Elon he doesn’t really know what to do with it. I expect that by the time Elon is done with Twitter/X it’ll be a far different platform than the one we knew before he bought it.