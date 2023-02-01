It didn’t take long for us to turn the atomic bomb into atomic energy. People thought nuclear power would be so pervasive that concepts were popping up in the before ’50s that had atomic energy in everything from cars to airplanes. Even houses or neighborhoods had their own small nuclear power plants.
Obviously things didn’t work out that way. The types of nuclear power plants we built back then produce nuclear waste that will be radioactive for thousands of years. In recent decades new designs for power plants have been made that would vastly reduce the amount of waste produced and some of them could even reuse the waste we have sitting around the country. So why not build these new reactors?
The main hurdle is red tape. There are a lot of regulations regarding how, where, what kind, and what size a nuclear power plant can be built. And these regulations are a good thing. We’ve learned that nuclear accidents aren’t just dangerous for the people in the building. Three Mile Island and Chernobyl released a lot of radiation, the latter of which caused a 1,000 square mile area to be declared unfit for human life.
Right now there are a lot of new nuclear reactor designs coming out of academia. But none of them can be built unless they get approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. This is a daunting and costly task and no established energy company wants to go through it.
But a startup called NuScale recently went through the effort to get a design approved. The process was long because the NuScale reactor is a small, modular one and most of the NRC regulations are tailored for large nuclear power plants. So NuScale had to work with the commission to help update their regulations for a smaller power plant.
The NuScale reactor is designed to generate 50 megawatts of power. By comparison the two nuclear plants in Minnesota output 647 megawatts in Monticello and 1,041 megawatts in Red Wing. To give you a sense of how much power it needed, 1 megawatt can power 400 to 1,000 homes per year. So these NuScale reactors can power 20,000 to 50,000 homes per year.
With the war in Ukraine reminding us that oil prices are volatile, and climate change adding pressure to move away from using coal, oil and natural gas to produce electricity, nuclear plants can be a big part of the solution.
Another part of the solution could be new sea salt batteries. Sea salt batteries are more environmentally friendly and cheaper to make than lithium batteries. They also have four times the capacity of lithium batteries at the cost of weight, these new sea salt batteries weigh six times more than their lithium counterparts. So they won’t be used in vehicles any time soon, but you can put hundreds of these in areas around town (the ground doesn’t care that these batteries weigh more) and use them to even out the load on the grid during peak usage times.
We can build cheaper, smaller nuclear plants in places that need them and combine them with these new sea salt batteries and our grid could be entirely free of pollution. I look forward to a time when we don’t poison the environment to make electricity anymore.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.