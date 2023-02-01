It didn’t take long for us to turn the atomic bomb into atomic energy. People thought nuclear power would be so pervasive that concepts were popping up in the before ’50s that had atomic energy in everything from cars to airplanes. Even houses or neighborhoods had their own small nuclear power plants.

Obviously things didn’t work out that way. The types of nuclear power plants we built back then produce nuclear waste that will be radioactive for thousands of years. In recent decades new designs for power plants have been made that would vastly reduce the amount of waste produced and some of them could even reuse the waste we have sitting around the country. So why not build these new reactors?

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

