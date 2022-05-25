When I was in college I had several friends who had subscriptions to this new kind of video rental company called Netflix. Back when it first started Netflix offered to send DVDs in the mail. You could keep the DVDs for as long as you wanted and the amount you paid per month determined how many DVDs you could have at a time (they would only send you the next video in your queue after you returned the one you currently have). In fact you can still subscribe to it and get DVDs in the mail to this day.
It was in the late 2000s that Netflix pioneered the streaming service platform. They purchased the rights to rebroadcast movies and TV shows from premium cable channels. And it didn’t take long for Netflix to start making their own content. "House of Cards" was their second show and it was arguably what made the streaming service popular enough to keep going. People subscribed to Netflix in droves for the show (and it was good, the first two seasons anyway). Netflix kept moving in this direction, paying more for licensed content from giants like Disney and Universal as well as producing their own.
It took about a decade but eventually the golden age of streaming, where most of what you want to watch is in one place, ended. Now every studio has their own streaming service and if you want to get everything it can be just as expensive as cable. Though I’d point out that you can very easily subscribe to a service for a month, watch the shows and movies you want, and then drop the subscription. Netflix has suffered a kind of content drought for the last few years. There is almost no content it can license from other companies and Netflix has been churning out a lot of mediocre entertainment lately. It doesn’t have any hugely acclaimed shows like "Game of Thrones" or "House of Cards." And their movies often leave a lot to be desired.
There is a reason for this madness, of course. Those critically acclaimed shows cost a lot of money to make. And the others still get plenty of views. Netflix has all the data they need. They know what shows their viewers are watching and what shows people subscribe to the service for. It turns out that it’s cheaper to produce a lot of mediocre shows and movies to pull in subscribers than it is to try and make one amazing show or movie. Netflix is quick to cancel shows that don’t get the views they want, regardless of the show's quality, while they offer up more seasons to shows that do get lots of views, again regardless of the shows quality. But this policy seems to have backfired somewhat.
Last quarter Netflix reported a loss in subscribers. People are too wary of new shows on Netflix. They don’t want to get invested in the show only for it to be canceled mid-run and end on a cliffhanger. And the mediocre shows that keep going aren’t pulling in new viewers. So it seems that Netflix has decided to stop trying to get new subscribers and start monetizing the ones they have more.
If you’re like a lot of people you’ve been either sharing your login and password with others or using someone else’s login and password. The app almost encourages you to do so. There are different profiles that you can create, so that when you watch something that stays separate from what someone else watches on the same account. And now it seems that Netflix is going to be adding a "sharing your password" fee to accounts that are being used in multiple homes. They’ve also announced that they’ll be adding commercials to their lowest tier of subscribers.
They aren’t the first streaming service to do either of these things. Hulu famously has ads. But long-time subscribers will likely feel annoyed since Netflix has been ad free for so long. I know one of the reasons I stream and don’t watch TV anymore is to skip the ads. Hopefully This doesn’t start a trend with other streaming services. And hopefully it takes a long time for Netflix to push ads to other tiers, because you know they will.
It would be nice if instead of trying to monetize us more, Netflix saw the loss in subscribers and decided to make better content. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. Only time will tell if this was the right move for the first streaming giant.