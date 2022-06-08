Computers have been helping us for a long time. One of the earliest examples is the calculator. It does math for us so we don’t have to do tedious long division and carrying the one and all of that. You might be surprised to know that the people who did that stuff by hand for NASA during its early years were called computers. They computed very complex trajectories by hand because computer technology at the time wasn’t ready for it. Computers have since increased in computing capacity by unimaginable amounts. So much so that we’re now not just using computers to calculate complex formulas but we’re also training algorithms to help us discover new things.
When someone uses the term Artificial Intelligence, or AI, today they are almost certainly not referring to the traditional version that we see in movies. Movies depict AI as a creative, thinking, artificial being that we can interact with, joke with, talk to, and anything else you could think of doing with a person through a computer or phone. Right now the term AI usually refers to machine learning, which is an algorithm (or set of algorithms) that are trained on a lot of data and asked to perform an analysis.
We have to be careful about how we train machine learning algorithms. One was made to try to identify cancer in patient scans. It started to get really accurate, over 90%. But when the researchers looked into how the algorithm was identifying cancer they found that it was looking for a specific doctor’s signature as that signature usually meant cancer was present. We’re probably a decade or two out from having an algorithm identify cancer for us. But machine learning does have real-world applications right now.
Recently a team of researchers used machine learning to help them discover an enzyme that breaks down plastic at drastically increased speeds. Plastic waste is a huge problem for us. We produce 400 million tons of plastic waste every year. Less than 10% of the plastic we use gets recycled. We have found microplastics in rainwater. And we know that microplastics can easily get into our bodies where it can cause damage. It would normally take centuries for plastic to decompose. This new enzyme can do it in a matter of days.
The new enzyme builds off of a specific bacteria that was discovered years ago. This bacteria was found to be using an enzyme that breaks plastic down into its component molecules. However, it only works under very specific conditions. Researchers used AI to help suggest modifications to the enzyme that would allow it to work under a much larger range of conditions. In doing so they’ve created an enzyme that can work in many environments and can be efficiently used to break down plastic just about anywhere.
The applications for this are enormous. By breaking down plastic into its component molecules we can effectively remove plastic from our environment while giving us the building blocks to make other compounds. As an example, we could take the broken down plastic molecules and easily make antifreeze and an industrial lubricant with it. Breakthroughs like this are made possible (or heavily sped up) by the use of machine learning. The applications for machine learning are limitless and I’m excited to see what it can bring to us in the future.