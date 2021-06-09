Facebook and Apple have butted heads in the past. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, made scathing remarks about Facebook’s involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, responded by saying that Cook was being glib. Shortly after that exchange, Apple introduced extra privacy controls to help users protect their data.
In spite of those extra privacy controls that Apple added a few years ago, Facebook has been able to track whatever their users are doing. Tracking users is Facebook’s business model. Track as much as it can about its users and then sell hyper-targeted advertising space based on that. It even does this across apps. App developers can add a Facebook library to their app that will track what the user does and send that information back to Facebook. There are usually settings in the app that allow the user to turn off that kind of tracking, but those settings are always buried deep in menus that people aren’t likely to look at.
Apple changed that with their latest iOS update. Now if an app wants to track what users are doing the app must ask permission first. As you might have guessed, most people say no, 85% of people worldwide decline to be tracked, and in the U.S. the number jumps to 94% of people saying no to tracking.
This could be devastating to Facebook. Their most profitable market is the U.S., and the most profitable segment of the mobile U.S. market uses Apple phones and tablets. Without the ability to track everything their most profitable users are doing, Facebook runs the risk of losing out on a lot of ad revenue. Facebook relies so much on tracking that it is going to start removing functionality from WhatsApp (the messaging app it purchased in 2014) for users that refuse to let WhatsApp share information with Facebook.
In response to Apple's update, Facebook took out ads in major newspapers around the U.S. stating that Apple was putting millions of small businesses that use Facebook ads in jeopardy. Tim Cook responded by saying that users should know that they are being tracked and have the option to opt out of that tracking. Facebook has even publicly floated the idea of charging iOS users to use the service if those users don’t allow Facebook to track them.
I doubt anything will come of this on Facebook’s part. The newspaper ads are attempts to convince the public that Facebook is fighting for the little guy. I don’t think anyone believes that or cares. And there’s no way Facebook would charge users to use Facebook, those users would stop using the social network very quickly.
Less tracking doesn’t mean no tracking. Facebook can still glean a lot of information about you from its own app. And it still has trackers on webpages (use an ad blocker like uBlock Origin to prevent trackers and ads from annoying you in your browser). Every "Share on Facebook" or "Log in with Facebook" button, among other things, will track your behavior on that webpage and report it back to Facebook. And Facebook still has Android, which accounts for about half of the market in the U.S. and the majority worldwide.
We can only hope that Android will follow suit with similar privacy controls, but don’t hold your breath as Google has a very similar business model. They want to know everything they can about you.