Last month, more than four million Americans quit their jobs. The sectors most impacted were retail and restaurants. When several were asked, the main reasons were low pay and poor working conditions. Too often customers are belligerent towards the people serving them.
Adjusted for inflation, minimum wage in the late 1960s was almost $12 per hour. Today it is $7.25 and hasn’t changed in the last 12 years. Meanwhile prices are continuing to go up regardless of worker pay. For context, if a person were to work full time at $7.25 an hour they would make around $14,000 per year. That’s not a livable wage and it’s certainly not worth putting up with rude customers.
Health care is suffering its own issues with staffing. Some health care workers are refusing to get vaccinated and are quitting or being let go when a vaccine is mandated. Others are burned out by the effects of the pandemic. I personally know some nurses that had to work in the ICU and watch patients die on ventilators every day, they are either no longer nurses or have transferred out of ICU.
Nursing homes have been affected as well. COVID affects elders much more harshly than the rest of us. They must take the most precautions against COVID so that their residents don’t become ill. A team of researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth have created a few new robots to help out at nursing homes. They’ll be deployed to eight nursing homes around the state in January.
Nursing homes can be lonely places, so one of the robots is made to converse with residents in an effort to help with their emotional well-being. It can recognize faces and remember names, tell jokes, and it will ask the resident how their day is going. Another robot is designed to help residents with cognitive issues. It can stay with them, play games with them, and help calm them down. The third robot is designed to help guide groups of residents in exercises.
The goal of these robots is to help free up staff to do other things. Residents with dementia could require a lot of one-on-one time with a staff member. Now one of the robots can spend time with some of the residents while staff can handle others. The exercise robot can help guide exercises more often than a staff member could, keeping residents healthier. And the emotional robot will go around and converse with residents every day.
There’s no replacement for human contact, but when faced with staffing shortages, any contact is better than nothing. It remains to be seen how well these robots will perform, and if they’ll be accepted by the residents at these nursing homes. Are the robots we build good enough to replace some of the human interaction we are used to? Will we feel ignored if we end up spending more time with a robot and less time with a staff member? I’m not so sure we’re there yet, but tests like this will bolster our experience and knowledge and will make our next attempt even better.
I’ll close with this. Last month, September 2021, the leading cause of death for people age 35-54 in the U.S. was COVID. It is the No. 2 cause of death when averaged across all age groups. It is still very dangerous.
If you are not yet vaccinated, please go get one. It’s free and it’s available in many locations around you. If you know people that are not yet vaccinated please encourage them to do so. They are putting themselves and others at risk. Our children aren’t yet able to get the vaccine, and many of them have died from COVID.