We’ve actually had algorithms that could learn to drive cars for decades, but it wasn’t until recently that we had the computing power to run those algorithms in real time while operating a car.
Self-driving cars were one of the most talked about technologies four or five years ago. Every company related to cars, from Uber to Ford, was researching it in hopes of being the first company to have a fully self-driving car. There is a lot of money to be made in self-driving cars.
The biggest expense for any company is labor, and if you are able to automate a driver away, you can save (and make) a lot of money. Ford, for example, could start a taxi service with them, needing only a few garages where their self-driving taxis would go to charge (we’re assuming electric vehicles in this case), get maintenance and cleaning. You’d only need to employ a few dozen people at each garage to maintain a fleet of hundreds of taxis. But then the hype around self-driving cars kind of fizzled.
Several companies had self-driving cars crash and in at least in one case a pedestrian crossing the street was struck and killed.
The algorithms we have right now for self-driving cars learn from experience. They see what human drivers do and then emulate that. We appropriately call this training the algorithm. But there are problems with edge cases like construction detours, and sometimes the algorithm can confuse objects it sees. On top of that, our sensors can leave a lot to be desired.
Self-driving cars do not work as well at night or in the rain or snow. There are areas of the country where self-driving cars can work really well. Google has had self-driving cars in the Phoenix area for a long time and has actually started a taxi service in Phoenix through Waymo, their subsidiary that focuses on self-driving cars. Phoenix is an ideal area as it gets no snow, very little rain, and is sunny almost every day. But even Waymo has restricted its self-driving cars to specific parts of Phoenix.
Self-driving cars feel like the new nuclear fusion. It’ll get here someday, and we’re certainly making good progress on it, but it’s going to take a lot longer than anyone first thought it would. I wouldn’t be surprised if the first large scale use of it was for long haul trucks on very specific routes in the south where the weather is almost always good.
I think the biggest hurdle for self-driving is going to be convincing the public that it doesn’t have to be perfect, just better than a person. We make mistakes all the time when driving and these mistakes lead to accidents. We accept this as we are only human and are prone to make mistakes. But will we be as accepting of a computers mistake?
What about a scenario where the computer doesn’t make a mistake but instead has to decide to either swerve and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk or hit a car head on? Are we going to accept computer decisions that kill people? Human drivers kill people every day. A self-driving car that is better than humans but still not perfect would be safer. Would you be OK with the overall increased safety on the road with autonomous vehicles even if it meant computers would kill people sometimes?
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.