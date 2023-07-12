We’ve actually had algorithms that could learn to drive cars for decades, but it wasn’t until recently that we had the computing power to run those algorithms in real time while operating a car.

Self-driving cars were one of the most talked about technologies four or five years ago. Every company related to cars, from Uber to Ford, was researching it in hopes of being the first company to have a fully self-driving car. There is a lot of money to be made in self-driving cars.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

