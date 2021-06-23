There is a lot of misunderstanding regarding the right to repair. The right to repair refers to a movement started by people from different backgrounds regarding the ability to repair their own equipment. Over the last 20 years companies have been making their goods increasingly difficult to repair. Often leaving the owner with only two options, either scrap the item and buy a new one or send it in to the company for repair.
Companies prefer this model, they make more money when consumers cannot repair their own stuff. This mentality goes against the mindset we had for most of the previous century. If I want to repair my car I can either try to do it myself, take it to a third-party mechanic, or take it to a dealership that will fix it for me. That’s still mostly true today, except in the case of Tesla. It’s not possible to fix a Tesla yourself and there are no third-party mechanics that can fix one. You’re stuck taking it to a Tesla repair center. Other car makers are starting to make it harder to get access to your vehicles' diagnostics and parts to repair it. Massachusetts recently passed a right-to-repair law to combat this trend in the automotive industry.
The automotive industry isn’t typically what you think about when you hear the phrase "right to repair." You probably think about phones, tablets and computers. Manufacturers are quick to point out that it’s difficult to make something so small, lightweight, waterproof and more while also making it easily repairable. And they’re partially right. They fail to point out that they have technicians that you can send your device to and that person will have access to the tools and knowledge necessary to repair the device.
Third party technicians often have the skills necessary, but manufacturers make it difficult or impossible for a third-party technician to get access to the schematics or parts they need to make a repair. Sometimes even if they do, the manufacturer disables the repaired component via software. Apple did this with home buttons that were replaced by a third party.
One of the arguments against the right to repair that works on most consumers is that you don’t want a third-party technician to have access to the data on your device. They could steal your photos, messages or anything else on that device. This was one of the arguments the automotive industry used to lobby against the right to repair bill in Massachusetts, and it’s something that’s touted by other manufacturers as well.
But sending your device in to be repaired by the company doesn’t automatically mean your data is safe. A woman had an intimate video she made posted to her Facebook page by an authorized Apple repair technician. She sent her phone to Apple to be fixed and someone at that repair facility decided it would be a good idea to post her own intimate video to her personal Facebook account.
The right to repair is not going to suddenly make your device less secure. It won’t require you to repair the device yourself. It will allow you to repair the device yourself or give third-party repair shops the ability to do so for you. It will save you money over time by extending the life of your devices and it’ll help the environment for the same reason.