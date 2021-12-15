In the last decade we’ve seen almost all software companies shift their sales model from buying the product for a certain amount of dollars to paying a fraction of that original price but paying it on a monthly or yearly basis.
Microsoft Office is a good example. You used to have to pay north of $400 to get it, and a new version of it would come out every four or five years. Today if you want to use Office you can instead pay Microsoft $70 a year for it. Any time there’s an update you’ll automatically get it, and that subscription also gets you one terabyte of cloud storage. This way Microsoft gets recurring revenue, which makes it easier to plan for future products and account for expenses.
Other industries have seen that software as a service model and become rather jealous. There are some products that make sense to have a subscription. Streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix all have monthly overhead costs to keep their servers up and running, as well as the cost to license or create content for their service. But this addiction to subscription services has gotten out of hand over the last couple of years.
Apple recently promoted a calculator app for the iPad that had a subscription associated with it. I don’t think a simple calculator merits a subscription, do you?
Car companies are trying to get into the subscription game as well. Tesla charges a subscription fee for many of its features, though it claims to update the features periodically so it may be warranted. BMW infamously tried to tie CarPlay to a subscription in its cars a couple years ago. It dropped the plan to charge for CarPlay after a few months of bad press regarding the move.
The CarPlay example shows how practical most people are. We don’t generally have an issue with paying for a subscription that has an ongoing associated cost with it. I don’t mind paying for this newspaper every month because I know it has ongoing costs. But the cost to add CarPlay to a car is a one-time cost to BMW and it should be a one time cost to the consumer.
Another automaker has been caught doing something similar with its cars, and it’s been doing it since 2018.
Like most car makers, Toyota has a service, Remote Connect, that allows you to use an app that will allow you to monitor your vehicle. The app can tell you all sorts of things about your car, including the next time you should get an oil change, along with allowing you to start the car remotely from anywhere your phone can connect to the internet.
Toyota charges a monthly fee for the service, and that makes sense. Toyota has to pay for the car’s connection to cell towers and for servers to run the service. You can’t use the app unless you pay the monthly fee, no problem. But since 2018, Toyota has also included wording in its documentation that the remote start on your key fob — the one that only works if you’re within a couple hundred feet and uses radio signals, not the internet — will not work unless the driver has a subscription to Remote Connect.
We’re just learning about it now because drivers are just now encountering the issue. Toyota gives drivers a free trial of the service when purchasing a new car. The length of the trial depends on the car purchased and can go for up to 10 years but can be far shorter. It has been made clear that a subscription to Remote Connect is required for the remote start feature to work.
We can only hope that Toyota abandons this plan. I know a lot of us like to remote start our cars in the winter and have no use for an app. Moves like this that are successful will only embolden automakers to make more of them. It won’t be long before we’re paying a subscription for our high beams or access to the trunk. I don’t look forward to such a future.