I know a lot of us tend to forgo updates on our devices for days, weeks, or months. I’ve done this myself in the past. Getting an update can be inconvenient at best and potentially experience breaking at worst. Google, Microsoft, and even Apple have been guilty of breaking an important feature or destroying our data in the past through an update. Apple infamously broke the order in which our text messages appear with a major iOS update years ago. When I heard about that I decided I was going to hold off on updating my iPhone, but the update happened anyway because I have automatic updates turned on. And there’s a good reason to get updates automatically.
Most updates are for security and bug fixes. A company might roll out a new feature in the middle of the year but companies will want to generate press, so they’ll have a big presentation regarding new features once a year. The rest of the year almost all updates will be to fix bugs that have been found or update the software for security reasons. And security is a really good reason to keep your device up to date. Just last week Apple issued a security notice telling users that we should update our devices.
A vulnerability was found and affects all Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and all of their computers. The vulnerability allows a hacker to gain administrator privileges on the device which would let them install and run anything they want to on the device allowing them access to anything you do or have on the device. Most of us keep our entire lives on our phones. Important correspondence through text messages and email. Financial information via our banking and investment apps. Friends and family via social media apps. And if you don’t use social media (good for you, it’s bad for our mental health) you probably have everyone important to you listed in your contacts app. Our phones know everywhere we’ve been, and they know the passwords to all of the wifi networks we connect to. The vulnerability in Apple devices gives an attacker access to all of that information.
If you have an Apple phone, tablet, or computer, you should go to Settings -> General -> Software Update to see if there are any updates available for your device. If they are, update it immediately and while you’re on that screen turn Automatic Updates on. Updates are typically automatically installed in the middle of the night when you’re not likely to be using the device so the inconvenience is typically minimal. If you use Android or have a Windows computer you’ll want to do the same thing. Both of these systems are more secure than most people give them credit for, but you’ll want to ensure you’re always getting the latest security updates on them.
To check on either system you would go to the Settings app and search for ‘update’ and ensure that you’re getting them automatically. If you don’t see the option to turn automatic updates on you probably are already getting them automatically. You can verify this by looking at the last time your device checked for an update, if it checked for an update and you didn’t ask it to then you probably have automatic updates on. I should note that on Windows you’ll see an option to update to Windows 11 if you don’t already have it. You can do this if you want to, but you don’t need to. Windows 10 will receive security updates for another few years. I hope someday we won’t have to worry about updates breaking our devices, but it’s an annoyance we have to live with now in order to keep our digital lives secure.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.