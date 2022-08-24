I know a lot of us tend to forgo updates on our devices for days, weeks, or months. I’ve done this myself in the past. Getting an update can be inconvenient at best and potentially experience breaking at worst. Google, Microsoft, and even Apple have been guilty of breaking an important feature or destroying our data in the past through an update. Apple infamously broke the order in which our text messages appear with a major iOS update years ago. When I heard about that I decided I was going to hold off on updating my iPhone, but the update happened anyway because I have automatic updates turned on. And there’s a good reason to get updates automatically.

Most updates are for security and bug fixes. A company might roll out a new feature in the middle of the year but companies will want to generate press, so they’ll have a big presentation regarding new features once a year. The rest of the year almost all updates will be to fix bugs that have been found or update the software for security reasons. And security is a really good reason to keep your device up to date. Just last week Apple issued a security notice telling users that we should update our devices.

— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

