For the first time in history, humans were launched into space on a rocket made and operated by a private commercial company. The future of space flight appears to be moving towards private companies providing vehicles at a fraction of the cost that government agencies have been able to in the past.
On May 30 SpaceX successfully launched two astronauts into space using one of their reusable Falcon 9 rockets. That rocket successfully landed on a drone ship in the ocean and will be reused in the future. The astronauts traveled in space for 19 hours aboard a Dragon capsule. In the morning of May 31, the Dragon capsule autonomously docked with the International Space Station and a short time later the astronauts were able to board the ISS.
Dragon capsules have made many successful trips to the ISS in the past but back then they were only carrying supplies. This one has been built to a different specification. It has emergency abort systems that allow the capsule to separate from the rocket and safely land if anything goes wrong mid flight. It also has to have life support for the two astronauts and other facilities that let humans do human things while in space.
To accomplish all of the complex calculations required to run the Dragon capsule three different processors are used to do the calculations. Each of those three processors does the same calculation. Those calculations are then sent off to a second set of processors that decide what to do based on the input from the first three. If the first three processors all send the same instruction then it’s assumed that the instruction is correct and it is carried out. If one of the three disagrees then the processors that have been previously correct will be used. This gives the Dragon capsule triple redundancy in its flight computers, which helps to keep things running in case radiation flips any bits in the hardware (flipping a bit — from 0 to 1 or 1 to 0 is a problem that airlines have to account for at 35,000 feet, it’s a much bigger problem at the much higher altitude of the ISS). This kind of redundancy isn’t new, the space shuttle had five computers that all did the same calculations.
A bit more novel (to me at least) is that the screens you can see in front of the two astronauts are running on a very common web stack. At first glance it seems like an odd choice because you would want everything running in a spaceship to be very robust and the set of web technologies they’re using are known to have bugs. It’s not an issue when it happens and it takes longer to load the YouTube video you’re trying to watch but it’s different when it supposed to display important information that the astronauts use to make decisions. After reading further into it, I found that the screens are redundant. All critical systems have physical button behind the screens (which can be pushed out of the way) that the astronauts can use if they need to. In addition to that the astronauts generally don’t fly the Dragon capsule, it’s flown by people at mission control on the ground.
This year has seen a lot of weird things happen, but it’s also the year that commercial space flight started and it’s expected that getting into space in the future will become much more affordable. Tom Cruise is supposed to go into space in a couple years to film a movie on the ISS. Not long after that I’m certain that tourism into space will be a regular thing and moving forward who knows?