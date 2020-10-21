The first fully-remote worker I met was a professor in college. He taught one class a semester and also worked for a government agency in New Mexico.
It was almost unheard of back then for someone to be a fully-remote worker, and you had to be a star in order to have that freedom. Since then I’ve met a few people at my various jobs that were either partially or fully remote. But we’re going to see it happen more and more in the near future.
The lockdown caused by the COVID-19 crisis has given companies a lot of data on how effective remote workers can be. What we thought was going to be an experiment that lasted a few weeks has turned into several months, and the data gleaned from those months is that most people can do their job just as well from their homes as they would in the office. In light of this data, several companies including Microsoft, REI, Facebook, Shopify and Twitter are going to allow many of their employees to permanently work remotely.
Obviously some jobs cannot be remote. You can’t stock shelves remotely, nor can you sell someone a car from afar. But in the coming years we’re going to see a lot of white-collar jobs, traditionally defined by offices and commutes, become remote work. We’re going to see office buildings once taken up by companies go vacant, and we’re going to see remote workers moving around the country more freely.
This change is going to be a welcome one. Those office buildings can be entirely or partially converted into apartments, making new living spaces quickly available in cities that desperately need it.
We’re not going to see the death of the city and a flight to the country because of these changes. Most white-collar workers want to be in or near large cities because of what those cities have to offer. But some are going use their new freedom to move out to smaller cities where the cost of living is lower. So what does this mean for small town America?
First is that if you have the right skills you’ll be able to interview and work for any number of companies now and more in the future. A larger swath of potential employers means you can shop around for the company that gives you the best benefits and salary.
It also means losing your job isn’t nearly as detrimental to your life as it once was. What used to mean having to find a job in a new city might now mean you can stay where you are and let your family have a stable home life as you move from job to job, instead of moving them around. It also means that you can expect to see a small influx of white-collar workers moving to town and spending their salaries at local businesses.
The transition will take a while, but it’s going to be a net positive for both large and small cities