In my previous column I wrote about how you might be able to file your taxes for free with a number of companies that provide tax filing software. However, it is very difficult to find the actual program that they offer for filing your taxes for free. They make it difficult intentionally because they want to charge you. And they make it difficult by using what’s known as dark patterns in user interface design.
A dark pattern is one in which the website tries to trick the user into making a choice that the user probably would not have made otherwise. This is done in subtle ways. From the text on a button to it’s color. They will often put buttons and links that they want you to click front and center in the middle of the page. Often those buttons will be blue or green. We associate blue and green with good so we are more likely to want to click on that button. The buttons that they don’t want you to click will often be orange or red. We’ll be less likely to click on those.
Every larger company that creates software that users interact with employs people responsible for user experience. It’s these designers who determine how a product should look and behave. They’ll often do what’s called A/B testing when trying to determine how a design change will alter what users do. This kind of testing pushes a change to only some of the users of an app or website.
Netflix, Facebook and other popular apps do this often. They want their apps to have a positive user experience so that their users will stay on the app. They’ll push a change to a subset of their users and see how those users behave with the app changes. If they like what these users are doing they’ll push the change to the rest, if not they’ll remove the change altogether.
Citibank recently discovered the importance of UX design. One of their bankers, acting as an agent for Revlon, accidentally wired $500 million to Revlon’s creditors. They were only supposed to wire the amount owed for that month's interest payment but instead paid the loans off in full. A judge recently decided that Citibank wasn’t entitled to get their money back as this was their mistake and the entities that were wired the money were owed that money.
No, you and I don’t get to keep millions if it’s wired into our bank accounts on accident. We would have to be owed that money as well. The reason for the screw up is the software that Citibank uses to wire these payments.
Revlon was in the middle of restructuring its debts and the user thought that they were sending the loan repayment to an internal Citibank account and only making the interest payments on the loans. Citibank requires three people to sign off on a transaction this size and all three thought that the way the user had entered the information was correct. All of them thought that entering the internal bank account for Citibank was enough, but they actually needed to enter the internal Citibank account in three different fields, which was not obvious from the design of the software.
This example shows just how user interface design can be misleading even when you’re not intending to mislead your users. It’s an important field that often gets overlooked.