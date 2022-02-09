When digital rights management first came onto the scene in the 2000s, there was a lot of backlash against it. DRM allows a company to sell you a thing but then monitor how you use the thing and prevent you from using that thing in ways they don’t like. DRM was one of the first instances of people realizing that they could buy something but not really own it. When you own something, you should be able to do whatever you want with it, DRM prevents that.
As much as everyone hated DRM, it has become prevalent in software and hardware. It can be used for things like preventing piracy of a product, so software makers started to put it into everything they sold as a means to prevent piracy and boost sales. Their attempts didn’t work. Pirated versions of software would come without the DRM portion so anyone who downloaded it could still use it. In the world of software, DRM has become an annoyance to people who purchase things legally. Pirates have none of that annoyance.
DRM became more insidious when hardware makers started to use it. Want to replace the screen on your new iPhone? Apple has made that new screen work much worse than the original. You can even use another brand new iPhone as the source for that screen and it’ll work much worse than the original. You have to get the part directly from Apple and that part has to be paired with your iPhone for it to work as it should. And only Apple has the software that can pair the parts, so you have no choice but to go to Apple for your repairs.
Printers are cheap because printer manufacturers use the razor model. You get the razor for cheap, but the blades cost a lot to buy and have huge profit margins. Printers are the same with ink. You can get a decent color printer for under $100 today. But the ink cartridges for that printer will cost you almost as much for the pair (black and color). I would guess per ounce, printer ink is one of the most expensive liquids on earth. And just like razors, the ink cartridges have huge profit margins.
Each cartridge comes with a small microchip that authenticates it to the printer. The microchip also tells the printer how much ink is left in the cartridge, and that’s become a problem for some printer makers. Without the microchip the printer has no idea how much ink is left, it will assume there is none left and refuse to print. This is a problem because we’re in the midst of a global chip shortage. Everything from chips for cars to coffee makers to computers are more expensive and harder to get because of the shortage. So some manufacturers are selling ink cartridges without chips. Without these chips, users will get scary popups on their computers letting them know that the ink cartridge could be counterfeit and could damage their printer.
We’re now being told that, for the most part, you can simply click “OK” or “close” to exit that popup and continue to use your printer like normal. You won’t get a low ink warning, but we got by in the ’90s without those just fine. If you’re in the market for a new printer, I highly recommend getting a laser printer. They’re more expensive up front but they last longer and are cheaper to own in the long run.
We are just starting to talk about right-to-repair laws that would let us take our new iPhone to a third-party repair shop and get a fully functional phone after the repair. Perhaps we will also need anti-DRM laws to go with them