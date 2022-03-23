You might be surprised to know that we’ve had algorithms around for self-driving vehicles for decades. We just didn’t start to experiment with them until the 2000s because our hardware wasn’t fast enough. In the last 15 years we’ve made tremendous strides with the technology. Our progress was so fast at first that a lot of people assumed that by 2025 most new cars would drive themselves.
That won’t be the case. Progress on self-driving has not stalled, but we’ve already solved the easy issues and we’re now tackling the harder problems, and those problems are really hard to solve. Google has its own taxi service in Phoenix that has no drivers. In essence, its vehicles entirely drive themselves. Tesla has added a lot of self-driving features to its vehicles. Its cars can park themselves. They can be summoned to you from wherever they are parked. On the highway they can maintain speed and current lane. They can even speed up to avoid being rear-ended. We’re getting closer all the time.
The issue with these systems is that they don’t work 100% of the time. Those Google taxis only work in Phoenix where it’s sunny almost every day. Tesla vehicles can be fooled by the moon, thinking it’s a stop sign. These systems all use a combination of vision (via several cameras) and lidar, a kind of radar but with lasers instead. These systems need to see markings on the road in order to work. Rain and snow can cause them to fail quickly. They also have a hard time with road construction and detours. As of now it seems the only thing that’ll help solve these problems is time and data. The more driving data we have from real people in these situations to feed into the self-driving algorithms the better the algorithms will be.
Some groups of self-driving engineers have pivoted from trying to solve the issue of being able to drive in any condition to being able to drive in specific conditions. They’ve set their sights on long haul trucks, which operate almost entirely on the highway. They wouldn’t have to navigate stop signs or pedestrians or sharp turns in neighborhoods. A truck could be loaded up in Los Angeles and sent on its way, only stopping to get gas, and be in Atlanta just over a day later. It could then drive to a hub in Atlanta where a human driver takes the load the rest of the way.
Almost all long haul trucker jobs would be eliminated, around 500,000. And the effects would be felt across the country as truckers can account for significant income to several rural areas. But we’re still years away from even this being a reality. We still have to solve the issue of self-driving software working in the winter, or I guess we just won’t use it for half the year in the northern half of the country. On top of that they’d need clearance from state regulators.
Self-driving vehicles feel like the new nuclear fusion to me — they’ll always be just another 10 years away. We’ll get there someday, but it won’t be soon.