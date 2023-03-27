A lot of three-letter government agencies are looked upon with derision by much of the public. Some of that derision can be attributed to whether or not the current president is a member of the same political party as the individual holding the opinion on the agency.
But a lot of it can be attributed to the question: What has this agency done for me lately?
Prices for several cheap-to-make drugs have skyrocketed in the last five years, what has the FDA — Food and Drug Administration — done to combat that? It took California producing and selling insulin to bring the prices down to a reasonable level.
The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, regulates communications, both within our country and internationally, over radio signals (radio in our car and over the air television), cable (cable tv/internet), and satellite communications. The agency's goal is to promote connectivity and ensure a competitive marketplace. That last bit, about a competitive marketplace, is almost laughable when you consider that there are at most two providers for most of our communications services in most of the country. And there are only three major providers for cell phone networks.
Luckily most of our communication seems to be moving towards the internet and there seem to be more options for good at home internet service coming in the near future via 5G cell networks or satellite internet. So, what has the FCC done for us recently?
It just released an order, approved unanimously by the commission, that will force cell phone providers to block spam text messages. People around the U.S. lose billions of dollars each year to scammers sending these spam messages. It’s fairly easy for a telecom to determine if the phone number sending the text message is real or not so it should be fairly easy for them to block most spam text messages.
It’s annoying that it takes an order from the FCC to do this. In addition to blocking all spam text messages the FCC voted to also strengthen their rules regarding spam phone calls, another source that scammers use to bilk people out of hundreds or thousands of dollars. These new rules go into effect around the end of April and should greatly reduce the amount of spam we receive on a daily basis.
The FCC has also started asking for comments on how to speed up satellite cell phone technology. Most of you are probably aware that satellite phones have existed for decades now, but those are purpose built phones that take up a lot of space. Right now the newest iPhone can utilize satellites to send text messages in an emergency if you don’t otherwise have cell phone reception.
There are several companies looking into having their network be broadcast from satellites, the most prominent one being T-Mobile. In a few years we could be living in a world where our cell phones will connect to the nearest cell phone tower and if one isn’t available, just connect to the network via satellites. There are a lot of things to figure out, like how 911 might work when a person is connecting via satellite.
We probably won’t get a formal write up from the FCC regarding cell phone satellite connectivity for a few more months, but that’s OK. The three-letter regulatory agencies move slowly because they want to get things right. If they create a rule that doesn’t make sense it could take years to sort out the mess.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.