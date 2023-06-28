You probably added your number to the list and forgot you did it, but there is actually a do not call registry in the United States. If you put your phone number on that list, telemarketers are supposed to not call you. If you’re wondering, you can go to donotcall.gov to check to see if your phone number is on the list and add it if not.
You forgot that you did so years ago when the registry was first created, because we all still get robocalls. They’re a nuisance at best and can rob you or a loved one of hundreds or thousands of dollars if you’re not careful. They’ve been used for politics as well. Two conservatives pleaded guilty to making more than 85,000 robocalls in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. The calls were placed to predominantly black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and several other states, telling potential voters that voting by mail can get them in trouble, cause them to go to jail, be forced to get vaccinations and more.
The do not call list was essentially useless for years as it was never enforced. It took lawmakers a while, but they eventually passed more laws adding harsh penalties for making robocalls. And these laws did have consequences. Telemarketers making robocalls have been fined for hundreds of millions of dollars since those laws went into effect.
I’ve noticed a slow down in robocalls, but they haven’t stopped and I still get some each week (how many do you get?). Luckily they’re relatively easy to spot.
Robocalls will fake the number they’re using to look like they’re a local number to you. Almost all of them come from the same area code and prefix (the prefix is the first three numbers after the area code – I’ve even been called with my own phone number a few times) and as I don’t live in that area anymore I can just skip those calls. On the off chance that it was something important they’ll leave a voicemail. If you still live in the same area as your phone number it’s a little harder. What I’ve seen people do is add every important phone number to them, including local restaurants and other businesses, to their contacts. That way when they get a call they’ll usually know the number already, and if they don’t they’ll let it go to voicemail and return the call if it was important.
I don’t know how many times we’re going to have to do this but lawmakers are again taking action against robocalls. A Phoenix, Arizona-based telecom has been sued by 49 attorneys general across the United States for making more than 7.5 billion robocalls to numbers on the do not call registry. Among the claims are that the Phoenix based telecom spoofed numbers that belong to law enforcement and other government agencies as well as private companies.
Avid Telecom, the company accused of making the billions of robocalls, has stated that they were operating within the boundaries of the law. Luckily, the hatred for robocalls is something every person has regardless of their political affiliation, and I expect new laws to be passed if Avid Telecom somehow skates on a technicality. Hopefully this lawsuit will give us a reprieve from all the robocalls we’ve been getting and I look forward to the day when they stop altogether.