You probably added your number to the list and forgot you did it, but there is actually a do not call registry in the United States. If you put your phone number on that list, telemarketers are supposed to not call you. If you’re wondering, you can go to donotcall.gov to check to see if your phone number is on the list and add it if not.

You forgot that you did so years ago when the registry was first created, because we all still get robocalls. They’re a nuisance at best and can rob you or a loved one of hundreds or thousands of dollars if you’re not careful. They’ve been used for politics as well. Two conservatives pleaded guilty to making more than 85,000 robocalls in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. The calls were placed to predominantly black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and several other states, telling potential voters that voting by mail can get them in trouble, cause them to go to jail, be forced to get vaccinations and more.

