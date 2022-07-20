Is Elon Musk going to buy Twitter? Will Boeing cancel its newest aircraft? We’ve had a lot happen these last two weeks. Here’s a small sample of what has made the news.
Musk sent a letter to notify Twitter that he would not be buying them. Months ago he offered a price of $54.20 per share (for the memes), or about $44 billion. Since then, Twitter’s share price has fallen precipitously and now has a valuation of just over $28 billion. Musk would pay almost a 40% premium over what the stock market thinks Twitter is worth. Musk is citing lack of information regarding the number of fake accounts, or bots, on Twitter. But it’s not so cut and dry. He signed a contract stating that he would buy Twitter for $44 billion, and that contract doesn’t have much in the way for exit clauses.
He’s trying to argue that Twitter not giving him complete access to its inner systems qualifies for one of those clauses. But some experts actually think Twitter has a good case, and so does Twitter. So Twitter is going to sue Musk to force him to purchase Twitter at the agreed price. I’m guessing they’ll settle out of court for a far smaller amount.
EVs in the news
Electric vehicles have made news again, this time because we’ve reached a tipping point in the United States, China and Europe, the three largest car markets. EVs account for more than 5% of vehicles sold in each of those markets now. While 5% might seem small, historically that is the threshold needed for a new technology to get mainstream adoption. It is estimated that 25% of all new cars sold in 2025 in the U.S. will be EVs. This fast adoption will prompt other, supporting technologies to gain traction. We’ll start seeing more charging stations at businesses. We’ll start seeing a larger percentage of new homes with chargers built into their garage. And we’ll finally start seeing more affordable EVs. If the price of gas annoys you right now it won’t be long before you can say goodbye to that extra cost in your life.
Boeing’s 737 MAX
Boeing is in the news again, for their 737 MAX again. You’ll recall (and I wrote an in-depth column on this) that the 737 MAX is a redesigned version of the 737. The engines are mounted higher up and in front of the wings. This change in the aerodynamics of the plane causes it to constantly pitch up. So they developed software, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), that uses sensors to automatically correct that issue. The appeal of this route is that pilots would not have to be retrained on a new plane, which is an expensive cost for airlines. The issue is that the MCAS relies on sensors and if those sensors don’t function correctly the MCAS can and has crashed the plane. This was the cause of two crashes in 2018 and 2019. As a result, the plane was grounded for two years while Boeing worked to rectify the safety issues.
Now Boeing wants to get a new, higher capacity, version of the 737 MAX exempt from safety requirements that will go into effect in 2023, threatening to pull the plane from service if they don’t get the exemption. If Boeing cannot get the planes certified in 2022 they’ll have to add a lot of new safety systems to the flight deck, which will require new pilot training, a cost their customers are keen to avoid. I don’t know if this is a bluff or not, but I don’t believe that anyone will line up to give them an exemption after what was uncovered during the investigation into those two plane crashes.