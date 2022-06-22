Technobabble – warfare is going increasingly digital
Bullets, bombs, planes, submarines, tanks, ships… All of these things are incredibly important to a military to keep its country safe from invaders. But all of these things are also very expensive. The US outspends every other country on the planet when it comes to the military. It’s no surprise that our military is the best in the world. But that doesn’t mean that other countries can’t harm us.
There’s a relatively new kind of warfare, called cyber warfare and it happens all the time. The thing about cyber warfare is that it’s incredibly cheap compared to traditional warfare. It costs tens of millions of dollars to make a missile that can fly hundreds of miles and take out a ship. It costs hundreds of thousands to hire several hackers, train them, and provide them with a computer. As the world becomes more and more connected to the internet the amount of damage that can be done via cyber warfare goes up. A country like North Korea could hack into our power stations and shut them down. Or they could hack into our refineries and cripple their networks. Attacking the enemy's infrastructure is a good way to cause chaos for them and force them to spend time, money, and energy fixing those problems while you enact other parts of your plan.
It’s almost scary when you think about it. We can outspend every other country on tangible military assets, to the point that in a direct confrontation no other country could stand up to our military. But when it comes to cyber warfare every other country has the means to fund a very competent division of hackers that can attack any country at any time and do a significant amount of damage if they wanted to.
Iran was victim to this back in 2010 via the Stuxnet virus. Probably developed by the US and Israel, the virus infected the uranium enrichment facilities in Iran and destroyed them. Doing so has prevented Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capabilities.
We’ve also been victims of this kind of warfare. The Colonial Pipeline shut down last year was caused by a Russian group. The pipeline was down for over a week, during which time fuel supplies in the southwest were greatly disrupted. The WannaCry ransomware virus that went around the world several years ago and crippled shipping companies as well as health organizations likely came out of North Korea.
Cyber warfare is incredibly versatile and incredibly useful. It is used to augment traditional warfare units. Russia and Ukraine have been using cyber warfare the entire time during their invasion of Ukraine. While Russia certainly has the advantage when it comes to tanks and planes and bombs, Ukraine has been able to take out several top Russian military commanders thanks to their ability to intercept communications sent by the Russians.
Russia, meanwhile, has been trying to disrupt the satellite internet connection provided to Ukraine by SpaceX. Satellite internet relies on wireless communications and Russia was targeting the SpaceX satellites, trying to jam them so that people in Ukraine could not use them to get onto the internet. SpaceX quickly thwarted their attempts to such a degree that Russia has given up on trying to jam the satellites.
I don’t believe future warfare will shift entirely to cyber warfare, but I do believe it’ll keep playing a larger and larger role. Hopefully we can learn to live with each other peacefully before too much damage is done.