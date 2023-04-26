The most recent season of “Star Trek Picard” used a computer-generated voice. In it they use Majel Barrett’s voice long after she died. She was the wife of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and played several roles in the various TV shows. Her biggest role was as the computer we hear everyone talk to. She died years ago, but before she did she recorded several different types of sounds so that they could be put through a program to reproduce her voice and have it say anything. This was also recently done with regards to James Earl Jones and the voice of Darth Vader. He no longer voices the character but signed a contract that allows Disney to use his voice to make Darth Vader say anything.

It’s important to note that you don’t need an actor to go into a recording studio and record specific sounds if their voice has already been recorded saying dozens of lines. Popular video games often get mods, a sort of third-party program that can be installed with the game to enhance the game in a specific way. Some mods fix bugs in the game, others add more weapon types or vehicle options, while others focus on the players’ interaction with characters around the world. In the last few years programs have become extremely good at taking prerecorded voice lines from a character and pulling out the necessary sounds to generate entirely new sentences that the voice actor never said.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

