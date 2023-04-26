The most recent season of “Star Trek Picard” used a computer-generated voice. In it they use Majel Barrett’s voice long after she died. She was the wife of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and played several roles in the various TV shows. Her biggest role was as the computer we hear everyone talk to. She died years ago, but before she did she recorded several different types of sounds so that they could be put through a program to reproduce her voice and have it say anything. This was also recently done with regards to James Earl Jones and the voice of Darth Vader. He no longer voices the character but signed a contract that allows Disney to use his voice to make Darth Vader say anything.
It’s important to note that you don’t need an actor to go into a recording studio and record specific sounds if their voice has already been recorded saying dozens of lines. Popular video games often get mods, a sort of third-party program that can be installed with the game to enhance the game in a specific way. Some mods fix bugs in the game, others add more weapon types or vehicle options, while others focus on the players’ interaction with characters around the world. In the last few years programs have become extremely good at taking prerecorded voice lines from a character and pulling out the necessary sounds to generate entirely new sentences that the voice actor never said.
We’re quickly moving to a world where it’ll be hard to determine if a recording of someone is actually something they’ve said. There are now organizations using this technology to synthesize fake voices and offering services using those voices. By using a computer-generated voice the entire operation can be automated. A person can put in an order with exactly what they want said and a fake voice will speak those words. One such organization is offering swatting services.
I first heard of swatting when a story broke several years ago regarding two people getting into an argument on social media. One of them threatened the other, the other gave a fake address and said come and get me. The one who threatened called 911 and pretended to be in the middle of a horrific crime at the fake address. The police showed up at the address and killed the homeowner who had nothing to do with either person in the argument on social media. The term swatting is used because the perpetrator is trying to generate a huge police response at a specific address which is incredibly dangerous.
This organization is offering to use a fake voice to call in bomb threats to shut down a building or school for less than $100. That’s a really cheap price to commit a felony and they even offer repeat customers a discount. This organization has already called in such threats to several locations around the U.S., including a school. The people who order the threats are almost always caught and charged, so don’t think it is a safe way to get out of work. Unfortunately, the organization is still up and running and it’s almost certainly run out of a nonextradition country like Russia or North Korea.
While I am generally optimistic about technology and how it’ll help us in the future, I always get irked when someone finds a nefarious use for a cool new tool. And that’s not an issue with technology, people have been finding nefarious uses for things since the dawn of civilization, we just need to be better.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.