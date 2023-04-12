Technobabble — we’ll own nothing and we’ll like it.
When you think of ownership what comes to mind? I think of several things. Responsibility: I likely paid for the thing that I own and I would want to take care of it so that it lasts me a long time. Freedom: it’s my thing, I should be able to do whatever I want with it. Possession: the thing belongs to me. Unfortunately, some of these concepts are being blurred by technology.
When you buy an iPhone do you really own it? It’s yours, you can take it wherever you want. You take care of it by buying a case and screen protector and charge it up when not using it. But do you have the freedom to do whatever you want with it? That answer is no. It’s my phone, my device, I should be able to install whatever I want on it from anywhere I please. But Apple has locked down their iPhones so that the only way you can install something is through their app store.
What about your inkjet printer? You bought it, you should be able to do whatever you want with it. But printer manufacturers go out of their way to disallow any ink cartridges other than their own (printer ink is one of the most expensive things you can buy for a given unit of volume). John Deere doesn’t allow farmers to repair their own equipment, disabling the equipment if they think someone other than a licensed John Deere repairman has worked on it.
Tesla has taken it a step further and actually removed features from their cars when a new person buys the car, stating that the original owner purchased the feature and if the new owner wants that feature they’ll have to buy it too. The thought of this seems foreign to me. It’s a car, you purchased it and bought several options when you bought the car. Those options add to the price of the vehicle. They also add value to the vehicle when you go to sell it. What Tesla is doing here is stating that these options would need to be purchased again by each new owner. Tesla can do this because most of the options in their vehicles are software locked. If you want more speed, pay for it and Tesla will change the software parameters to unlock more speed. But you should only have to pay that price once.
Other manufacturers are trying to introduce subscriptions for features in their cars. BMW famously had to backtrack on subscriptions to CarPlay in their cars because no one would pay for it. A subscription only makes sense if there’s an ongoing cost to the provider. I will happily pay for a subscription to Netflix or Kindle or Spotify because they have to license the content in their library that I can consume at my leisure. I will not pay monthly for a piece of hardware that is a one-time cost to the company.
Since the CarPlay debacle, we’ve seen buyers continually turn down subscriptions in cars. But that doesn’t mean that automakers won’t keep trying. GM recently announced that they won’t support Android Auto or CarPlay in their upcoming electric vehicles. Instead, they are going to offer Android Automotive which gives the car makers more control over the user experience. GM has stated that they are doing this because there are features in Android Automotive they like and they don’t want those features to require a smartphone.
Android Automotive will be free for the first eight years, but it’ll cost a subscription after that. And this is how I think car makers are going to try to introduce subscriptions to cars. The first owner of that car will likely never have to pay that subscription, but the second or third owner would. And without that subscription a lot of the features in the car will be useless. Purchasers of secondhand vehicles will start to see subscriptions as normal and before you know it we’ll have to pay monthly just to have the heated seats in our cars work.
Companies only listen to money. If you can, I urge you to avoid spending money on things that no one should have to deal with. Vote with your wallet is the phrase and it seems apt here.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.