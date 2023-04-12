Technobabble — we’ll own nothing and we’ll like it.

When you think of ownership what comes to mind? I think of several things. Responsibility: I likely paid for the thing that I own and I would want to take care of it so that it lasts me a long time. Freedom: it’s my thing, I should be able to do whatever I want with it. Possession: the thing belongs to me. Unfortunately, some of these concepts are being blurred by technology.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

