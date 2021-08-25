When the internet first became popular, I started to see reports, articles and news segments about people who were addicted to the internet. Most people back then had dial-up internet and you paid by the hour. People would wrack up bills for hundreds of dollars. Some of them even lost their jobs or spouses because they were spending far too much time in chat rooms rather than real life.
We still have this problem today. But it’s much more widespread. Everyone has a computer in their pocket today. Instead of checking our email a couple of times a day we get notified on our phone, our computer, our tablet, even our watch when an email comes in.
But it’s not just email. It’s Instagram, Facebook and all the other social media sites we use. It’s text messages, phone calls and news apps. It’s mobile apps asking us to come back. It’s food delivery apps telling us there’s a deal about to expire. Our phones are so much a part of our lives that we feel naked without them.
The need to be on our phones all the time is especially bad because of social media. When a person interacts with us online, we get a small dopamine hit. Dopamine is a hormone that makes us feel good. It’s the hormone behind every addiction. It doesn’t actually give us pleasure, but it causes us to do things we think might give us pleasure. We’ll eat ice cream when we’re hungry. Or buy an impractical sports car when we need a new one.
We want to binge on pleasurable things, and we love it when people like our photos and comment on our posts. We love it when they reply to our comments. We love it when they view our videos. It causes this craving in us, to get online as much as we can. And we essentially have unlimited access today.
There is no limit to how much Facebook we can consume. This presents us with an interesting question. If we’re able to maintain relationships and our jobs and generally take care of ourselves, do we really have an issue? I didn’t think I had one until I went on vacation recently for the first time since COVID hit.
Instead of staying inside all day I spent most of my time outside, sitting on the beach without my phone. Not because I made a conscious choice to leave it behind because I didn’t want to be interrupted, but because I didn’t want to have to worry about forgetting it or sand getting in it.
During that week I came to the realization that I didn’t really miss it. That I had spent so much time on my devices that I never actually stopped to relax. I was always looking for that cool new article to read or waiting for a reply to my texts or browsing Yelp for a great new restaurant to go to. There was no down time to let me decompress.
Since that vacation I have made the decision to cut down on the amount of time I spend on my phone. I read more, I work out more, I just sit and have a drink without any distractions. I relax. You could probably benefit from this too.