We’ve all heard the term many times, but what is a forever chemical? I haven’t thought much about it except to assume that they are chemicals that last forever and they’re probably bad because of that.

Their scientific term is PolyFlouroAlkyl Substances, which you’ll often see abbreviated to PFAS. Since that name is a mouthful and PFAS doesn’t mean much to anyone we colloquially describe them as forever chemicals because they don’t break down, either in the environment or in our bodies.

