We’ve all heard the term many times, but what is a forever chemical? I haven’t thought much about it except to assume that they are chemicals that last forever and they’re probably bad because of that.
Their scientific term is PolyFlouroAlkyl Substances, which you’ll often see abbreviated to PFAS. Since that name is a mouthful and PFAS doesn’t mean much to anyone we colloquially describe them as forever chemicals because they don’t break down, either in the environment or in our bodies.
They last forever because the carbon-fluorine bond in them is extremely strong. In fact, forever chemicals can last thousands of years. Forever chemicals are used in products that we all buy every day. They can be found in food packaging, non-stick pans, umbrellas, make up, artificial turf, firefighting foam, carpet, waterproof clothing, toilet paper, and even dental floss (note that this list is far from exhaustive). Once we use the item we throw it away and it sits in a landfill and gets broken down. The forever chemical seeps out of the item and into the environment. They are found in lakes, rivers, animals that we eat, and even in our drinking water.
Forever chemicals are so widespread that every U.S. citizen tested for these chemicals has them in their body.
Small doses of these chemicals are known to cause a wide array of health problems. They can include increased risk for kidney and testicular cancer, liver problems, high cholesterol, thyroid issues, high blood pressure, developmental delays in children — the list goes on.
The good news is that in 2005 the two most harmful versions of forever chemicals stopped being used. The bad news is that these chemicals were replaced with other forever chemicals that might be almost as bad. And they still exist in our environment since they last forever and will continue to contaminate our drinking water. We do have processes that can filter out some of the forever chemicals, but the processes are expensive and only work on a few or a group of them.
There are over 9,000 forever chemicals that have been used across all industries and it’s very difficult to create a filter for all of them. Further complicating the issue is that once the filter is used up it’s considered toxic waste. You cannot simply throw it away or it’ll end up in a landfill and seep back into the environment.
These chemicals get a lot of study since they are so pervasive and so dangerous. Recently, researchers at the University of British Columbia have come up with a way to remove them from the environment. First, they came up with a better filtration technique, they made a resin that forever chemicals will bond with. This new resin is capable of capturing over 99% of forever chemicals. Then, once the chemicals are trapped, they are treated with new electro and photo chemical processes to actually break the fluorine-carbon bond, turning the forever chemicals into just chemicals again. So far this process has only been tested on small amounts of water but there is hope that it can be scaled up to allow us to use it in our water treatment plants.
I’ll take this opportunity to point out that the reason the two worst forever chemicals stopped being used was the threat of a class action lawsuit. The EPA should have stepped in sooner to stop the use of these chemicals, instead they are still being used in products all around the country. I would urge you to vote for representatives that will take a stronger stance against these chemicals. Even if we gain the ability to filter them out at our treatment plants they’ll still cause health problems while they’re in the environment until they get filtered out.