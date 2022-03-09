If you’ve been paying attention to the news for the last couple of weeks, you’d know that Russia has invaded Ukraine with plans to eventually take over the country and either annex it as part of Russia or install a puppet government. Almost the rest of the entire world has declared this to be a pretty uncool move, and as a result wants to stop it.
There are many ways to deal with one country invading another. Most of us agree that the U.S. or its allies cannot send in our own troops as that would bring us into the war and escalate the possibility of Russia launching nuclear weapons. No one wants to take that risk. So instead we supply Ukraine with equipment, weapons and intelligence to let them fight the war on their own and hope for the best. On top of this we can enact sanctions against Russia that are designed to hurt its economy and encourage it to withdraw from the conflict.
If you haven’t been paying attention, Russia has actually been under economic sanctions since 2014 when it invaded and annexed Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula in the Black Sea. Those sanctions have definitely hurt the Russian economy. In 2020, its GDP was less than Italy’s, and Russia has a much larger population and much more in the way of natural resources to exploit to bolster its economy. Per citizen, Russia is producing one-third of the GDP compared to Italy.
The sanctions enacted in the last couple of weeks add to the ones enacted in 2014 and have caused further damage to the Russian economy. As a result, the ruble, the Russian dollar, is now worth less than a penny. One of those sanctions is the removal of several key Russian banks from the SWIFT network.
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a messaging network through which international payments are issued. SWIFT was created in 1973 and today accounts for almost half of high value international money payments between banks. By cutting off several large Russian banks from SWIFT, it becomes much harder to do business with Russia as a foreign company or country.
Many countries, including Russia, have their own competing standards for international money transfers. You could also include any cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as a means to send money internationally. So being cut off from SWIFT doesn’t completely cripple the ability to do international payments with Russia, but it does make it incredibly difficult as both sides of the transaction have to support the messaging system. So any Russian oligarchs might be cut off from their money if they held it in a bank overseas and that bank only supported SWIFT for international money transfers.
In addition to government sanctions, several companies have decided to suspend business in Russia. Microsoft and Oracle have suspended sales and services there. Russians will have to pirate Windows if they want to get it. Apple and Samsung have suspended sales in Russia. Many microchip manufacturers have stopped shipping to Russia. Many shipping companies have stopped shipping to and from Russia.
Over the last 30 years, the world economy has become intertwined. No one country makes all the things it needs. If Russia stays on the course it is on, it’ll have only a few trading partners who will fleece Russians for products they cannot make themselves. The future of the Russian economy is bleak at best.