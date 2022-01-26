If you’ve ever looked up at the sky at night while in a large city, you’ll notice a lot of stars and maybe see a planet or two. But light pollution will drastically reduce the number of celestial bodies that you can see. If you’ve been in the country at night and looked up, you’d see a lot more. It’s a stark contrast.
For that reason, we tend to place telescopes in remote areas so that light pollution doesn’t get in the way. But there’s another issue. Our own atmosphere distorts and blocks light, so even in remote areas those telescopes aren’t able to see everything that we would like.
So we put a telescope in space, outside of our atmosphere. The Hubble Telescope was launched in 1990. It initially had a malformed mirror, but that was fixed in 1993, rather quickly for a telescope that can only be reached by astronauts. The Hubble Telescope was actually designed to be serviced in space. We can send missions up to it to refuel it, upgrade equipment, or make repairs. It’s been serviced a total of five times since it launched over 30 years ago, and it’s expected to last us another 10-20 years.
For all the amazing things that the Hubble Telescope can do, it does have limitations. Because it’s in orbit around Earth, it’s in the sun half of the time and we cannot use it while it’s in the sun. It’s also nearing the end of its life. NASA initially planned for the Hubble Telescope to last at least 15 years, but NASA is good at under promising and over delivering.
While the Hubble will last a while longer, we do need one to replace it. The James Webb Space Telescope is that telescope. You’ve probably heard about it taking forever to build and that it went horribly over budget. That’s true. But the JWST is also one of the most complex machines we’ve ever sent into space.
Because of size constraints in the launch vehicle, the JWST has had to unfold several pieces to become operational. It has a lot of moving parts that, at the time of this writing, thankfully have all worked perfectly. The only thing left for the JWST to do is one more burn to put it in orbit around the Lagrange 2 point. Lagrange points are places that have stable orbits between two bodies. The L2 point is out past the moon about a million miles away, four times the distance of the moon. There’s no way for us to send people out to service it, so everything on it has to work perfectly. The reason it orbits the L2 point is that it actually takes less fuel to remain in orbit around the L2 point instead of trying to stay exactly at the L2 point.
Fuel on board the JWST is going to determine how long it can function. NASA initially planned for at least 10 years of operation once it was in place. But the launch went so well that the telescope has been able to conserve enough fuel to guarantee at least 20 years of service. The JWST also has a port for refueling so that if we wanted to we could top it up when it runs low in 20 years.
The sensors on the JWST require astonishingly low temperatures. Since the telescope will be outside the shadows of the Earth and the moon, it requires a sun shield. The shield is comprised of five layers of an extremely thin material called kapton, chosen because it’s stable under a large range of temperatures. The layer closest to the sun will be about 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The layer closest to the instruments will be about minus 370 degrees Fahrenheit.
Once it’s in place, the JWST will spend several months calibrating its instruments. The main mirror is over six times the size of the mirror on the Hubble Telescope. Once everything is up and running the JWST will take images of our galaxy and the universe that we’ve never seen before. We’ll learn a lot because of it, and I can’t wait.