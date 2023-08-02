Twitter and Facebook were founded just two years apart in the mid-2000s. Over time they each seemed to carve out their own social media niche. Facebook became the place where you share photos and thoughts with your friends and family, with the ability to make those posts private to just you and the people you’re talking to. And Twitter is where you went to talk to the world. If you tweeted something everyone could see it. Twitter is a great place to reach a wide audience so companies and celebrities would use it to promote their products or latest movies or albums.
Each social network catered to different needs, but because of how each network was set up, Twitter struggled to find profitability while Facebook made billions every quarter. Twitter isn’t able to collect as much information on us and because of that they cannot sell as many ads or charge higher prices for those ads like Facebook can.
The struggle to make profits led to constant rumors of a Twitter takeover by some entity. It took a while, but it eventually did happen. Though he tried to back out of the deal, Elon Musk ended up buying Twitter last year for $44 billion. It’s no secret that a lot of things have changed at Twitter since Musk bought the company. In an effort to make Twitter more profitable he let go of a lot of staff and cut costs in seemingly every way a person could think of.
He’s also added ways to make more money. The blue checkmarks used to be for verified people of importance. They would be for journalists or celebrities or the official Twitter account for a company. Blue checkmarks meant that the source of the tweet was generally more trustworthy.
Now anyone can become verified if they pay a monthly fee. So when you see those blue checkmarks make sure to scrutinize the content of the tweet just as much as you would on an unverified account. Another added benefit of the blue checkmark, and one that I can agree with, is the ability to read and write far more tweets every day than an account that doesn’t pay for it. Twitter recently capped the number of tweets a person could read or write. Running a website costs money, and one as large as Twitter costs a lot of money. So asking users to pay a bit for more access isn’t unreasonable.
It would be an understatement to say that all the changes happening at Twitter in such a short period of time have caused a lot of chaos at the company and made a significant portion of the users wary of the service. If you haven’t heard of it yet, Meta (formerly known as Facebook, which also owns Instagram) recently launched its own version of Twitter, called Threads. Threads feels a lot like Twitter but comparison to Instagram is also warranted if you consider that the main focus of Threads is text while the main focus of Instagram is photos.
If you want to check out Threads, you’ll need an Instagram account, since you log in with the same credentials. More than 70 million people have signed up for Threads so far. It remains to be seen if Threads will supplant Twitter as the place to reach a wider audience, but competition in the space can only make the services better for all of us.
