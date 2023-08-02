Twitter and Facebook were founded just two years apart in the mid-2000s. Over time they each seemed to carve out their own social media niche. Facebook became the place where you share photos and thoughts with your friends and family, with the ability to make those posts private to just you and the people you’re talking to. And Twitter is where you went to talk to the world. If you tweeted something everyone could see it. Twitter is a great place to reach a wide audience so companies and celebrities would use it to promote their products or latest movies or albums.

Each social network catered to different needs, but because of how each network was set up, Twitter struggled to find profitability while Facebook made billions every quarter. Twitter isn’t able to collect as much information on us and because of that they cannot sell as many ads or charge higher prices for those ads like Facebook can.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

