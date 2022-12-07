Technology moves at a rather quick pace. It took less than 15 years for smartphones to replace computers for almost everything we do online. Then Apple made a really good tablet and now that can completely replace computers for most things that most people do, especially when paired with an external keyboard and mouse to use with it when needed. This happens when there is a healthy amount of competition in the market. Apple has to make good devices because another manufacturer could come along and uproot them.
So what happens when there isn’t a healthy amount of competition? Ask anyone how they feel about their Internet Service Provider (ISP) and you’ll get an answer. The ISPs that provide internet to our homes essentially have a monopoly. Since there is little competition in the ISPs, they have little incentive to provide a good product with good service. ISPs have every incentive to provide a product that is “good enough” to keep you while minimizing costs as much as they can.
Their monopolies have become more and more tenuous though. Monticello was one of the first cities to implement citywide, government run, internet. Since then dozens of cities have opted to do the same. Google has created its own fiber internet company to provide internet. Another story popped up last week about a citizen that was quoted an outrageous price to get internet access to their house and decided to start their own ISP. All the while ISPs would sue these entities to either slow down or outright prevent the roll out of an alternative. And it works sometimes. Google Fiber stopped their roll out to new cities years ago because of all of the red tape thrown up by the entrenched ISPs, but they did recently announce several new cities that Google Fiber will be available in over the coming years.
In addition to new wired options SpaceX is working hard to give us a good wireless option. When you think of satellite internet you probably think of really slow speeds and poor response times. And that was the case in the past, those satellites are really far away and there are only a few of them. SpaceX is planning to put up tens of thousands of satellites much closer to earth. They are currently serving thousands of rural customers and helping to keep the internet on in Ukraine during the war. Their satellite internet is called Starlink and it covers a lot of Minnesota right now, you can go to their website and sign up today (there is probably a waitlist though).
Satellite internet isn’t our only wireless option either. With 5G cellular internet rolling out cellular providers have started offering internet at your house through the cellular network that our phones connect to. 5G is fast enough to serve most home needs, the drawback is that you have to be close to a 5G antenna to get the fastest speeds. You can test speeds at your house by disconnecting your phone from your wifi and going to fast.com to see what kind of speed you could expect (only do this if you have unlimited internet on your phone plan, you’ll be charged for the data that fast.com transfers during it’s test). It might not be a good option now, but as 5G continues to roll out you can check back later to see if the speeds have improved.
Voting is important. Not just in federal elections, but local ones too. Your local city, county, and state officials have a much bigger impact on your life than the ones in Washington. ISPs are able to sue competitors only because of local laws. If you want competition among ISPs you need to vote for people who want the same thing.
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer and former Hutchinson resident. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.