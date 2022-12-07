Technology moves at a rather quick pace. It took less than 15 years for smartphones to replace computers for almost everything we do online. Then Apple made a really good tablet and now that can completely replace computers for most things that most people do, especially when paired with an external keyboard and mouse to use with it when needed. This happens when there is a healthy amount of competition in the market. Apple has to make good devices because another manufacturer could come along and uproot them.

So what happens when there isn’t a healthy amount of competition? Ask anyone how they feel about their Internet Service Provider (ISP) and you’ll get an answer. The ISPs that provide internet to our homes essentially have a monopoly. Since there is little competition in the ISPs, they have little incentive to provide a good product with good service. ISPs have every incentive to provide a product that is “good enough” to keep you while minimizing costs as much as they can.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer and former Hutchinson resident. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

