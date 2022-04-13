I’m old enough to remember when our timeline on Facebook showed our friends’ posts in chronological order. We could log in any time and see what our friends were up to.
I stopped using Facebook as much when it changed the timeline to a curated feed of what Facebook wanted to show me, and I stopped using it entirely about five years ago. Instead of seeing my friends’ posts in order, I started seeing news stories, ads and other content that I didn’t care for.
Social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube use algorithms designed to keep you engaged on the site. The more time you spend on the site the more ads you look at and the more money the site makes. Those algorithms quickly found out that showing us things that cause outrage keep us engaged on the site. You might start with a story about protests and an hour later you’re watching videos of violent riots.
This kind of slow descent is dangerous. It can easily radicalize people into believing nonsense. Flat-earthers have conventions these days, but 30 years ago you’d have a hard time finding another person that believed the Earth was flat. Some cable news networks employ the same strategy to keep people watching.
A secondary effect of this is that you become more pessimistic about the world. A person that is constantly bombarded with videos and articles that cause outrage is going to have a skewed view. The world is not a terrible place, and most people are good people just trying to get by. So here are some positive items from the last week.
On the electric vehicle front, we have a big investment from Panasonic. They’ll be spending $5 billion on batteries for electric vehicles. EVs are critical to helping curb our impact on the environment. Global climate change is a very real danger to us, especially our children and grandchildren.
Part of the infrastructure spending package that was passed last summer includes EV superchargers installed every 50 miles on major highways. With current battery technology you can get 80% charge on your car in about 40 minutes at a supercharger. It’s certainly longer than filling up your tank with gas, but it will be possible to make a cross-country trip in an EV once these chargers are in place. As battery technology improves, I expect that time to drop considerably.
It might surprise you, but the U.S. is still a world leader in manufacturing. Taiwan Semiconductor, the world’s leading chip maker, is opening a plant in Arizona. Our economy has become far too reliant on manufacturing from China. It’s important that we are able to manufacture critical components here in the U.S. And the chips that run our phones and tablets are pretty darn important.
Another company is starting to use artificial intelligence to help recognize parts from junked cars to allow them to be refurbished and used again. It’s far better for the environment for us to refurbish used parts than it is to make a new part. But it’s also time consuming to sift through everything and decide what is salvageable and what isn’t. To help with that task we can use software that is able to identify parts and help decide if the part is too worn or damaged to be used again.
The European Union might be passing a law later this year that would force manufacturers to design their phones so that users could easily replace the battery. Five or six years ago, Apple had an issue with the batteries in one of their phones. Rather than tell everyone that these batteries were wearing out much faster than they should, Apple simply slowed the phone down to avoid issues caused by the battery drain. This encouraged their customers to upgrade to a new iPhone when instead they could’ve just replaced the battery.
Yes, you can get the battery replaced, but it’s not something the average person can do. This new law would allow the average person to replace their battery and get another two or three years out of their phone.
Try to remember that the world is a generally good place and that your neighbors are people just like you. Spend less time watching cable news and on social media, you’ll be happier for it.