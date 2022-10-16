There are very few students, staff or families who can report a year of perfect attendance. Most of us have to deal with illness, appointments, emergencies, and trips that keep us from being present at school and our jobs at least a handful of times a year. But when these absences start piling up, students here at Hutchinson Public Schools can run into problems.
Research has been done into the impact of absenteeism on students. The term “chronically absent” describes students who miss 10% or roughly 15-plus days of a school year. Elementary students who fall into this category are less likely to be reading proficiently by third grade, an important indicator of student progress and future success.
Secondary students who are chronically absent are at higher risk of not graduating. These students miss much of the content and experiences that school provides, leaving them without the skills and credentials to compete in a 21st-century workforce.
When a student is chronically absent from school it ripples through our entire community. Chronically absent students don’t develop the good habits and “soft skills” businesses will continue to expect and require and it becomes increasingly hard to develop those skills as adults. This impacts local businesses looking for reliable young workers to start in their field.
And let’s not forget the immediate impact on the immediate family of the chronically absent student. Parents or guardians may have to remain home from work, and even if they are able to go to work, they may spend a lot of that time worried about their child at home.
So what can families do to make attendance a priority? Talk to your child about the importance of attending school every day and the consequences of not doing so. Help your child create and maintain a morning routine that will help them get out the door on time. Try not to schedule dental and medical appointments during the school day if possible. Finally, if a student does need to miss school, remind them to reach out to their teachers to figure out what they are responsible for.
Families are not alone in this as Hutchinson Public Schools has engaged with this concern head-on. We are partnered with McLeod County to provide help and support. When a student is struggling with attendance, a meeting will be scheduled with the family, school, and county to problem solve what is keeping the child from attending regularly. Together, we can set up routines, check-ins, and even supply alarm clocks.
Regular attendance is very important to student and community success and working together, we can help all of our students achieve.
— Timothy Singer-Towns is assistant principal at Hutchinson High School.