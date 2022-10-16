There are very few students, staff or families who can report a year of perfect attendance. Most of us have to deal with illness, appointments, emergencies, and trips that keep us from being present at school and our jobs at least a handful of times a year. But when these absences start piling up, students here at Hutchinson Public Schools can run into problems.

Research has been done into the impact of absenteeism on students. The term “chronically absent” describes students who miss 10% or roughly 15-plus days of a school year. Elementary students who fall into this category are less likely to be reading proficiently by third grade, an important indicator of student progress and future success.

— Timothy Singer-Towns is assistant principal at Hutchinson High School.

