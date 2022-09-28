Getting your early learner off to a good start feels important to parents and sets children up for success. Hutchinson Public Schools is prepared to help parents along this journey. We offer programs for early learners from birth to kindergarten enrollment and, as we like to say, “The early learner gets the worm!” Our early learning team works out of West Elementary School. We just want to share a sneak peak of our programs and what we have to offer. We would certainly enjoy chatting with you if you are interested in any of the programs listed below.
The Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program offers classes in our newly remodeled classrooms for parents and children, aged birth to kindergarten enrollment. The classes provide an opportunity for parents to meet other parents with similar-aged children, and take part in learning activities supported by both early childhood and parent educators. Our class offerings are listed in the Hutchinson Park/Recreation/Community Education brochure, which is mailed to homes, or online at www.hutchinsonprce.com.
Early Childhood Screening also takes place at West Elementary. It is a free check of how your 3- or 4-year-old child is growing. We encourage parents to register their child soon after the child’s third birthday. For more information, call us at 320-234-2624.
Early intervention makes a difference, and our Early Intervention team works closely with families. While every child is unique, children in general develop in certain predictable ways. If you are concerned about your child’s development, growth or learning, contact your healthcare provider, your school district, or Help Me Grow at HelpMeGrowMN.org or 1-866-693-4769. Early Intervention can have a significant impact on a child’s ability to learn new skills, meet challenges, and can increase success in daily life and later in school.
Our preschool STAR program is a classroom-based special education program for preschool age children. The STAR program allows teachers to create individualized routines for every student. The program philosophy is to provide a structured, supportive setting where children can participate in a variety of activities appropriate for their developmental level. All children benefit from the services of licensed professionals and educational assistants.
Play and Learn Preschool rounds out our programming for 3- and 4-year-old children.Play and Learn Preschool is a structured, supportive preschool setting where children can participate in a variety of activities appropriate to their developmental level. We work to promote children’s communication and language skills, build social skills, develop gross and fine motor skills, increase general knowledge, nurture creativity, teach pre-academics, foster kindergarten readiness, and offer parent involvement opportunities. Play and Learn Preschool is an inclusive program, which integrates children with special needs. Tuition assistance and limited school transportation may be available to your family. Call 320-234-2624 for more information.
Parents are the voice and most important advocate for young children, and we want to support you. What children learn in their early years paves the way for them, setting our youngest learners up for success in school and throughout life. Through our early learning programs we are committed to support parents on this journey with their children. Please contact Mary Myers-Reinarts at 320-234-2624 for more information about any of our early learning programs.
— Mary Myers-Reinarts is early learning coordinator for Hutchinson Public Schools.