Getting your early learner off to a good start feels important to parents and sets children up for success. Hutchinson Public Schools is prepared to help parents along this journey. We offer programs for early learners from birth to kindergarten enrollment and, as we like to say, “The early learner gets the worm!” Our early learning team works out of West Elementary School. We just want to share a sneak peak of our programs and what we have to offer. We would certainly enjoy chatting with you if you are interested in any of the programs listed below.

The Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program offers classes in our newly remodeled classrooms for parents and children, aged birth to kindergarten enrollment. The classes provide an opportunity for parents to meet other parents with similar-aged children, and take part in learning activities supported by both early childhood and parent educators. Our class offerings are listed in the Hutchinson Park/Recreation/Community Education brochure, which is mailed to homes, or online at www.hutchinsonprce.com.

— Mary Myers-Reinarts is early learning coordinator for Hutchinson Public Schools.

