We all know that raising elementary-aged children can be both challenging and rewarding. One thing we want to ensure is that our little ones grow up to be confident and happy individuals. But how can we help them achieve that? One of the most important things we can do is to help them develop a positive self-identity. Applying a few practical tips below will help create a nurturing and supportive environment for your child to thrive.
- Encourage positive self-talk
Children can be their own harshest critics, and it's essential to teach them to be kind to themselves. Encourage your child to use positive self-talk by modeling it yourself. Speak positively about yourself, and encourage your child to do the same. Encourage your child to focus on their strengths and abilities, rather than their weaknesses. If your child says negative things about themselves, gently correct them and encourage them to reframe their thoughts in a more positive way.
- Help your child set achievable goals
Setting goals is an excellent way for your child to build a sense of accomplishment and purpose. Help your child set achievable goals that are aligned with their strengths and interests. For example, if your child loves soccer, encourage them to set a goal before their upcoming game or practice. Celebrate their achievements, no matter how small, and encourage them to keep striving towards their goals.
- Focus on effort, not just outcomes
Children can be very focused on outcomes, such as grades or winning a game. However, it's essential to praise your child for their effort, not just their achievements. When your child puts in effort, they are building important skills like perseverance, resilience, and problem-solving. Recognize their effort and let them know that you are proud of them.
- Encourage independence and decision-making
Encouraging independence and decision-making is an essential part of building a positive self-identity. Encourage your child to make decisions for themselves, and praise them for making good choices. This will help them build confidence and a sense of independence. Allow them to take on age-appropriate responsibilities, like making their bed or packing their own lunch.
- Help your child develop a growth mindset
A growth mindset is the belief that abilities and intelligence can be developed over time through hard work and dedication. Encourage your child to embrace challenges and see them as opportunities for growth. Teach them that failure is a normal part of the learning process, and that it's okay to make mistakes. Help them see the value in learning from their mistakes and trying again.
Helping our elementary-aged children develop a positive self-identity doesn't have to be a daunting task. It can actually be a fun and rewarding experience for both parents and children. By celebrating their achievements, focusing on effort, and encouraging independence and decision-making, we can create a positive and supportive environment that helps our children thrive. With our guidance and support, there's no limit to what our little ones can achieve.
— Michael Daugs is principal at Tiger Elementary School in Hutchinson.