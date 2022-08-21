All of our fall activities are underway at Hutchinson High School. Our student athletes are working hard and preparing for their upcoming seasons. Reminder: season passes are available online or in the Activities Office. Check the Wright County Conference website for our fall schedules: https://wcconference.org/public/genie/16/school/1489/
At the Sept. 23 home game against Becker, the Hutchinson School District will be naming the high school stadium after Andy and Grady Rostberg. The stadium will now be known as Rostberg Stadium at S.R. Knutson Field.
Recognition of football state champions
As part of the Rostberg Naming Celebration, we will also be recognizing the past players and coaches of the six state championship teams. We will honor these past champions at halftime of the Friday, Sept. 23, home game.
Also, we will be hosting a pregame celebration for the Rostbergs and the state championship teams in the high school commons prior to the game. We invite alumni football players to be part of this event. After the game people are invited to the Crow River Country Club for fellowship and celebration in recognition of the Rostbergs and state champions.
Homecoming this year will be the week of Sept. 30. The week will culminate with the football game aganst Rocori. This year we will also be celebrating our new class of inductees into the Hutchinson High School Wall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is Jon May, Geoff Docken, Dan Prochnow, Sue (Duehn) Fauth, Kris (Hoeft) Fjerstad, Dave Larsen, Don Hansen, Jackie (Mills) Egan, Gene Ollrich. This wonderful group of Tiger Alum, coaches and athletic director will be introduced before the game.