The start of a new year has traditionally been an opportunity to contemplate goals. The Hutchinson Board of Education engages in annual goal setting; taking this responsibility seriously and striving to set clear and thoughtful goals that promote our students’ success. Our administrative team uses these goals to develop action plans for implementation over the subsequent months to years.

In setting about this work, we keep the core values of our district in mind: relationships are essential for student success, all students learn, a culture of high expectations is critical, and a meaningful and challenging curriculum is vital.

— Erin Knudtson is vice chairman of the Hutchinson Board of Education.

