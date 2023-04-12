It’s no secret that children today spend more time inside than ever before. Between screen time and sedentary activities, it can be challenging to encourage children to get outside and be active. However, research has shown that spending time outside and being active has numerous benefits for children’s physical and mental health.
One of the primary benefits of being active outdoors is the positive impact it has on a child’s physical health. Regular physical activity can help to reduce the risk of childhood obesity, strengthen their bones and muscles, and improve their overall health and fitness levels. Outdoor activities can also enhance children’s motor skills, coordination, and balance, all of which are essential for healthy physical development.
Spending time in nature has also been shown to have significant mental health benefits for children. Being outdoors and surrounded by green spaces can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also improve their mood, boost their self-esteem, and increase their creativity and imagination. Encouraging kids to spend time outside and be active can also help to foster their social skills and build their confidence.
Encouraging children to spend time outside and be active doesn’t have to be difficult or complicated. Simple activities like going for a bike ride, playing in the park, hiking, or even having a picnic in a park can be great ways to get children moving and enjoying the outdoors. Hutchinson has 41 city parks that offer a variety of amenities and a vast trails system for everyone to enjoy!
There are also plenty of organized outdoor activities, such as sports teams or outdoor camps, that can help kids build their confidence and social skills while being active. PRCE Summer activity registration is currently open. To register, visit us online at www.hutchinsonprce.com, call the PRCE office at 320-587-2975 or stop in at the Recreation Center office. Please note that PRCE did implement a new registration system. Participants may need to create a new login to register for programs and facilities. Our goal is for everyone to have a summer filled with fun and safe programs and activities!
By encouraging kids to spend time in nature and participate in outdoor recreational activities, we can help them to develop healthy habits, build their self-esteem and social skills, and enhance their overall well-being. Let’s prioritize our children’s physical and mental health by getting them outside, being active, and enjoying the beautiful world around us. Hutchinson PRCE is dedicated to insuring that every child has an opportunity to experience outstanding recreational activities and programs that enhance our quality of life by helping us stay healthy and fit, build relationships with family and friends, and develop a sense of community pride.
Get out, get active, and enjoy Hutchinson this summer!
— Lynn Neumann is director of Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education.