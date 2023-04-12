It’s no secret that children today spend more time inside than ever before. Between screen time and sedentary activities, it can be challenging to encourage children to get outside and be active. However, research has shown that spending time outside and being active has numerous benefits for children’s physical and mental health.

One of the primary benefits of being active outdoors is the positive impact it has on a child’s physical health. Regular physical activity can help to reduce the risk of childhood obesity, strengthen their bones and muscles, and improve their overall health and fitness levels. Outdoor activities can also enhance children’s motor skills, coordination, and balance, all of which are essential for healthy physical development.

— Lynn Neumann is director of Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education.

