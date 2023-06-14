This summer West and Park Elementary nutrition services will offer kids and teens ages 18 and under free, healthy meals. The summer feeding program started Monday and runs through Aug. 3, Mondays through Thursdays. Both summer meal sites will be closed June 19 and the week of July 3-6. Breakfast and lunch will be available for all kids but at different times for the school sites.

At West Elementary breakfast will be served at 8:15-9:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Breakfast at Park Elementary will be served at 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All meals are to be eaten on site. Adults accompanying children only can purchase breakfast for $3 and lunch at $5. There is no need to register. Just show up ready to eat some really good food!

Lesli Mueller is director of child nutrition for Hutchinson, Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato public schools.

