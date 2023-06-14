This summer West and Park Elementary nutrition services will offer kids and teens ages 18 and under free, healthy meals. The summer feeding program started Monday and runs through Aug. 3, Mondays through Thursdays. Both summer meal sites will be closed June 19 and the week of July 3-6. Breakfast and lunch will be available for all kids but at different times for the school sites.
At West Elementary breakfast will be served at 8:15-9:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Breakfast at Park Elementary will be served at 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All meals are to be eaten on site. Adults accompanying children only can purchase breakfast for $3 and lunch at $5. There is no need to register. Just show up ready to eat some really good food!
No matter what summer feeding site families choose to eat breakfast and lunch, both places will have the same menu. What kids will see on their plates are a lot of the favorites they enjoyed this past year in school. French toast sticks, breakfast pizza and waffles are a few of the breakfast menus kids can expect to see this summer. Popcorn chicken, Italian dunkers and taco in a bag are some lunch features kids can look forward to while school is out for the summer. Besides an entree that usually contains a meat and a grain, meals will also include plenty of fruits, vegetables and milk.
To make the kids’ eating experience even more enjoyable, watch for signage announcing fun site activities sometime over the summer.
Local foods will be served to your kids when they become available from the school gardens and area farmers. Both elementary school kitchens anticipate receiving a wide variety of vegetables and some fruits with superb flavor your kids are going to love. Beef and milk are locally sourced as well, year ‘round. The all-beef burgers we serve are as good as you find in a restaurant. The milk the kids will be drinking at our meal location sites have that fresh off the farm taste.
Hutchinson Schools mission is to offer the best to your kids where they are getting the most nutrition out of food. Our food service staff goes above and beyond to provide meals that appeal to kids while assuring moms and dads their kids are getting what their bodies need for growth and development.
I hope families are convinced there is no better place for children in our area to get well rounded meals than at West and Park Elementary. The best part is all meals are free to children of all ages.
—
Lesli Mueller is director of child nutrition for Hutchinson, Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato public schools.