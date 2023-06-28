Karen Lerfald

Karen LerfaldKaren Lerfald

 Arlyn DeBruyckere

I have been fortunate enough to oversee the special education department in the Hutchinson Public Schools for the past four years. As the director of Special Services, I work with staff who are supporting children with disabilities from birth to age 22. Hutchinson is fortunate to have so many talented special education teachers and paraprofessionals who work with the varying needs of our students with disabilities.

As a parent you may wonder, what is special education. Special education is not a one-size-fits-all approach. The core of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), our nation’s special education law, is to provide a free appropriate public education to students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment. The LRE refers to students with disabilities being educated with their peers in the general education classroom as much as possible.

— Karen Lerfald is director of special services at Hutchinson Public Schools.

Tags