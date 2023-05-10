For many, the concept of artificial intelligence, or AI, has played out on movie screens for decades, but this technology has recently become more prevalent in our daily lives. AI chatbots have taken center stage as ChatGPT and Snapchat’s My AI become popular. Chatbots work by using natural language processing to both understand and respond to human language. As this technology rapidly evolves, many people have mixed emotions about its potential impact on our society, particularly in the areas of education, health and safety, and the workforce.
In education, AI chatbots have the potential to complete everything from short answer questions to longer papers with the click of a button. However, educators are concerned about how this technology will affect important skills like critical thinking and creativity. Parents can help by asking students about how they use chatbots and reinforcing the creative process when completing schoolwork. This doesn’t necessarily mean avoiding AI completely. In fact, I encourage my own students to utilize chatbots to get feedback on their work prior to submitting it. AI chatbots can help to improve student writing and provide detailed and timely feedback, which can help to make our students better writers. Teachers continue to explore the potential pros and cons of AI use in education alongside their students.