Hutchinson High School student Rowan Jordahl recently took fifth place in the Minnesota state American Legion oratorical competition. Participants had to write and present a speech about an aspect of the U.S. Constitution. Jordahl took first place in the local competition and won the district competition back on Feb. 12. He competed in state Feb. 26 at Anoka.
The following is a transcript of Jordahl’s prize-winning speech, titled “Responsibility of Speech.”
(*SILENCE)
Do you hear that? That ringing in your ear? That is the sound of silence. It’s deafeningly loud, isn’t it? The anxiousness, the tension of waiting for the inevitable to happen, it has you at the edge of your seat. Isn’t it interesting how saying nothing caught your attention far more than anything else I could’ve said to you just now? Why is that? Why is silence so much more alarming than sound? It may just be a “wrong place, wrong time” sort of scenario, like a fitting silence during a class period, versus silence during, well, a speech! Or, it may be a fundamental truth as social humans that we are meant to speak which makes silence feel so wrong? Well, America clearly has an answer to this, let’s dig into it.
To answer this question, we’re first going to need to take a step back in time. Picture this: You board a boat, along with several hundred Englishmen embarking on a journey away from your homeland of England, across the entire Atlantic Ocean, to an unknown land with unknown perils. A risky gamble, and many friends pay the price with their lives. So, if it was so risky to voyage this expedition, why do it? While many left for money and trade, a large reason for the journey was for religious freedom.
Now, this at first may seem unrelated, but if we remember the very first ratified amendment, it states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” It was no accident that these multiple rights were grouped together under one amendment, Congress saw that they were all related.
Another interesting fact, for those who don’t know, is that there were actually 12 written articles in the original Bill of Rights, not 10. The first two articles were not ratified immediately. The first article still isn’t ratified to this day, while the second article was eventually ratified, but not until 200 years later than presented in 1789, as what is today the 27th amendment, ratified in 1992. This means that the amendment addressing freedom of speech and religion was actually the third on the list, but the first to be officially agreed upon by Congress, therefore recognized as the first addition to the original Constitution. Pretty big deal, isn’t it?
If you still aren’t convinced that Americans care about their freedom, let’s take another small step back, as we seemingly skipped over a “minor detail.” You see, before the Constitution could be written, there was this little thing called the Revolutionary War, you may have heard of it before. After a long while of paying taxes to Britain with no representation, the colonists had had enough, and fought back against Great Britain in order to win their independence, we’ve all heard the stories. As you can imagine, declaring war against your homeland would have more consequences than one. As war has a way of separating the seemingly inseparable, many families were torn apart in the conflict. For example, the famous Benjamin Franklin sided with the revolution, while his son, William, still remained loyal to the Crown. By the end of the war, William had fled back to England. Although William still loved his father, they never grew back together.
Benjamin Franklin isn’t the only one who dealt with this though, many families grew divided over the conflict. So the question becomes, “was it worth it?” “Was it worth losing everything they had lost for this freedom?” Well, looking around at our country today and everything it’s accomplished, the answer seems an obvious “yes,” but you can only imagine the doubt that the founding fathers must’ve felt in the moment, way back when.
With this context, it makes a lot more sense that the first amendment ratified to the Constitution was regarding the freedoms of the people, the rights to the citizens of this new nation. It’s what they had left for and fought for, and now it’s our responsibility to care for. This amendment alone is what makes America one of the freest nations in the world; Our freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petitioning of the government is our country’s foundation. According to the “World Population Review’s Freedom Index,” America is considered the 15th freest nation in the world in regards to personal freedom, rivaled only by nations such as New Zealand and Switzerland. However, with anything important in life, if this freedom is used irresponsibly or foolishly, we risk losing it.
Speech has always been important in all things. As both in our religion and politics, our beliefs come through what we hear. That’s why the responsibility of speech is arguably the most critical of all. We face a crisis today — an imbalance of responsibility for our right to speak. Our news outlets constantly grow more and more biased and divided, and as mentioned before, people believe what they hear. As our news outlets grow more divided, so do our people. We’ve grown so contemptuous of each opposing political party, whether it be Democratic or Republican, that it’s blinded us from the simple fact that we’re all still American. The same people fought and died for all of our freedom, and the Constitution and its amendments still applies to every single citizen.
The opposite end of the spectrum is occurring too. Various places, such as social media platforms or campuses, have silenced people for what they’ve said, disregarding this freedom of speech entirely. In both cases, the same problem is at hand. Our freedom is being abused and mistreated. Now don’t get me wrong, I’m in no way saying that we should abolish these freedoms, in fact quite the opposite. To do so would be to remove the very foundation of America. You can’t just remove the bottom floor of a tower, the rest would come tumbling down in ruin. It doesn’t work. Instead the solution falls on us.
This problem is no one’s fault really, but merely how time works. As generations rotate, ideals and interests shift. Hate to break it to you, but the Founding Fathers aren’t around anymore. And as hard as we try in researching history, it’s hard to see exactly what vision they saw when writing our Constitution, and constructing our nation. It’s difficult to experience the hardships they bore to give us the freedoms we relish today. It’s hard to maintain the same vision for the American government that they originally sought for. Because of this we’ve grown ignorant, we’ve forgotten our end of the bargain: We must treat our rights, freedoms, and our Constitution with the same respect that it enables us. It’s the same argument we’ve heard before, “Nothing is free.” Freedom isn’t free. Not only must it be bought in blood, but it also must be handled with care and appreciation. One could say it’s a fragile package marked, “Handle with care.”
There’s a vision for America that we try to uphold, and we are all aware of it. We’ve spoken it often in our classrooms and various public events. It’s our pledge to make America an indivisible nation, under God, bestowing liberty and justice unto all people. The government and its policies have done everything that it can do to deliver this to us, but they can’t do it alone. It takes the maturity and responsibility of U.S. citizens to make this vision a reality. There’s a time for silence, there’s a time to speak. We must have wisdom to know what time is which. With that said, I know I speak for many when I say I’m proud to be an American, but now it’s time to make America proud of us too.