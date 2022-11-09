Editor's note: This is the first in a four-part series produced by Hutchinson Connects.
Close relationships with family and friends are important for our health and well-being. But what about the people who make up our broader social networks: the parents at school drop-off, the neighbor down the street, or that colleague in another department who always makes you laugh?
While research on the benefits of social connections has generally focused on the importance of “strong ties,” or the intimate relationships with family and close friends, a growing body of research is shedding light on the hidden benefits of casual acquaintances, too. Surprisingly, these “weak ties” (that funny colleague, for example) can serve important functions, such as boosting physical and psychological health and buffering against stress and loneliness.
Imagine a day that begins by greeting your regular barista at the local coffee shop. You get to work and run into a colleague who you have not seen for a while, and chat about your weekend. After work, you head to yoga class where you exchange pleasantries with the girl whose hair is always a different color. Walking home afterward, you stop to chat with the guy you always see walking the pug named Wilbur. None of these people play an important role in your life, yet a day without these kinds of interactions seems a little emptier.
Hutchinson Connects, a local group that promotes social connections, encourages you to explore the benefits of casual acquaintances. It’s this easy:
- Find ways to connect with people with whom you are casually connected. Ask neighbors about their plans for the weekend, compliment the grocery store cashier, ask a customer/client about their children’s soccer game, say hello to the people you pass on the way to the bus stop.
- Welcome newcomers. Welcome the new person in your community, including those new to your neighborhood, an exercise class, workplace, school and so on.
Those warm fuzzies you get from helping others helps your health, too. Make today your good deed day. Shovel a neighbor’s walk. Buy a stranger a cup of coffee. Smile at a passerby. Check in on someone who is isolated. Extend a sincere thank you, or apology. Donate a book to a little library. Ask your friends about their favorite good deeds! Still unconvinced about the importance of casual connections? Check out Psychology Today’s posting, tinyurl.com/5d7nxpaf
Even brief and kind interactions with strangers can generate some meaningful sense of connection and value. To how many people can you extend a smile or hold a casual conversation with to spread good cheer today? For more on the importance of small talk, watch this two-minute video: tinyurl.com/5ads7fd9
Find ways to show kindness to your neighbors. The neighborhoods we live in have a big impact on our health and well-being. Fostering relationships with our neighbors through small acts of kindness is not only beneficial to them, but is also good for us, the giver. When you display kindness, you increase dopamine to the brain, leaving you feeling happier and more energized. An added bonus: kindness is contagious. Need some ideas for staying connected? Try tinyurl.com/5a9j6jx7
Want to learn more about connecting? Hutchinson Connects works with community groups to sponsor events such as One Book One Community, National Night Out and similar activities. We can be reached at hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.