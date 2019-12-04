It’s a familiar Hutchinson refrain, uttered or typed furiously on a computer keyboard every year when the first heavy snowfall strikes: “The city ticketed my car — without any warning.”
Or worse yet, “The city towed my car — without any warning.”
As sure as the white stuff will fall, you’ll soon hear these laments again. But if you're smart, you won't be the one cursing Hutchinson police for enforcing snow emergencies. That's because you'll have signed up for the city's free emergency notification system.
Although there were no snow emergencies declared, last week's dumping was the perfect excuse for the city to remind residents of its snow emergency policy. For those who aren't familiar, here's the highlights:
- The city will declare a snow emergency by 4 p.m.
- Snow emergencies began at midnight and end at 7 a.m. During this time there is no parking allowed on streets and alleyways.
- A follow-up snow emergency may be declared, depending on conditions, so be sure to check to see if snow emergencies are in effect on consecutive days.
- During a snow emergency, police officers are authorized to have vehicles parked in violation of the ordinance towed at the owner's expense.
- Existing, posted parking restrictions remain in effect and will be enforced.
If your vehicle is found to be in violation of the snow emergency ordinance, you'll receive a $62 ticket. Ouch. Worse yet, it could be towed, though Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson said leniency will be granted on the first snow emergency.
In 2018, police issued 50 tickets for snow emergencies. This past January they issued 127 tickets on the first snow emergency of winter.
With the potential cost of a ticket and tow, it begs the question, “Why aren’t people more informed?” Keeping that cash in your pocketbook is easy. Simply sign up on the city’s website to be alerted when a snow emergency occurs.
Visit ci.hutchinson.mn.us. Click on the “Emergency Notifications” button on the left side of the page, then click on the green “Registration Link” button, complete the form and you'll soon be receiving notifications any time there is a snow emergency. When you do receive a notification, make sure you vehicle is parked in a permitted area.
If you don't have computer, you can also call 320-234-5699 to hear announcements from the city.
Heavy snow isn’t the only time an emergency may be declared. It can happen when the wind is blowing significant snow onto streets, or freezing rain is causing severe icing. So keep your phone handy, and be ready to move.
Better yet, make sure other vehicle owners — family members, friends, neighbors and co-workers — know when a snow emergency is declared. They’ll appreciate it. Sure beats paying for a ticket or a tow.