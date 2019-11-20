Hutchinson people sure are passionate about vaccination exemptions. At least that’s the conclusion one might draw from last week’s online reader poll results. Except most of the people who responded to last week’s poll probably weren’t from the Hutchinson area.
Leader online polls are not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views. They are intended to create community discussion of issues. We say so in print each week below the poll results. And while anyone can vote, one of the downsides of unscientific polls is that they are easily manipulated, which was the case with last week’s poll.
We asked readers if Minnesota law should be changed to end personal belief exemptions from vaccine requirements for children in public schools. When the question was posted to the Leader’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon, it had approximately 70 responses. By Friday morning there were more than 1,000, and a majority favored one option over the other. While the Leader would love to have greater participation in its online polls, we knew instantly that this was not organic. It was obvious we had been “freeped.”
“Freeping” is a term for when a group wanting to push a particular point of view does so through mass email or internet assaults, such as swamping online polls. The term “freeping” comes from Free Republic, a conservative website where this practice has become common.
It only took a few minutes of research Friday morning to find that our poll had been shared to several Facebook groups, including one called United States for Medical Freedom. From that page alone we found people from California, Colorado and Tennessee — from sea to shining sea — claiming to have voted in our poll.
The person who shared the poll has become a celebrity to the anti-vaccination movement in the past year and is also, according to her own post, a Hutchinson native. She has close to 15,000 followers from around the country.
Freeping our polls is not illegal, but trying to deceive the public with manipulated results is unethical. As we say, though, the purpose of our polls is not to draw scientific conclusions, but to inspire conversation, and we think there is an interesting discussion to be had from this experience.
Why do people who oppose vaccinations feel they must manipulate online polls to further their agenda? Why not have this conversation in the open without deception and with medical professionals to support their arguments?
Our online polls are not about winning or losing, they’re about hearing from both sides. Whether you support or oppose personal belief exemptions from vaccine regulations, tell us what you think. Come out of the digital shadows, write us a letter and sign your name to it. Then perhaps a real conversation can begin.