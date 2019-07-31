Sometimes good ideas come from the unlikeliest of places. That was the case this weekend when we saw a brilliant idea from the Big Lake Police Department shared on social media. No, we’re not saying police have bad ideas. Let us explain.
It was a simple concept. With the rise of internet shopping and swapping, more and more people use social media and networking sites such as Facebook and Craigslist to buy and sell merchandise. But we’ve all heard the horror stories of folks who were robbed or worse during these interactions with strangers they’ve met over the internet.
With that in mind, the Big Lake Police Department created a “meetup spot” outside its department building. Signs posted in front of two parking spaces specifically designate the area as an “internet purchase exchange location” that is under 24-hour video surveillance. So simple, yet so ingenious.
Apparently we aren’t the only ones who think it’s a good idea. Big Lake Police Department posted a picture of its new “meetup spot” Friday, and as of Tuesday afternoon it had been shared more than 26,000 times on Facebook.
As we were saying, this idea came for the unlikeliest of places: social media.
The internet and social media sites in general are usually not the first place we look for brilliant ideas. To put it simply, people on the internet are often bad influences. They tell us we should dump ice cold water ourselves, wrap all our food in bacon and use explosives to reveal the gender of our unborn children.
We’d guess maybe 1 in 100 ideas we read on social media are good ideas, and the rest are bad advice we wouldn’t recommend. Hence why this idea is so smart: you just can’t trust what you read — or who you meet — on the internet.
So we did a bit a more research and discovered that “meetup spots” aren’t new. They’re actually the creation of OfferUp, an online marketplace similar to Craigslist. It partners with local police and businesses around the country to create “meetup spots,” and then creates a database people can search for the nearest spot to them by using an app.
This brilliant idea just keeps getting better.
Here in Hutchinson and McLeod County, there are several Facebook groups dedicated specifically for these types of social media transactions. Not to mention Facebook Market and Craigslist, just to name a few. Heck, even people answering classified ads in the newspaper would benefit from a designated “meetup spot.”
We are not aware of local public safety agencies offering a similar service, but we think it’s worth considering. Hutchinson Police Services and McLeod County Sheriff’s Office already offer many wonderful services to the public, but this would seem like a terrific addition.
And with Hutchinson looking into building a new public safety complex in the future, maybe an “internet purchase exchange location” could be slipped into the plans.
It’s a great idea, despite where it came from.